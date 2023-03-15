Hailey Bieber Channels A Mermaid In Backless Mini Dress For 2nd Oscars Party: Photos

Hailey Bieber, 26, treated her fans to two new glorious Instagram photos of herself on Tuesday. The model gave off serious mermaid vibes in a aqua blue and silver feathered backless mini dress, in the snapshots, and added black heels that tied in the back. She had her chin-length hair down and added matching earrings to the look as she confidently posed on a white arm chair.

“and after 🐟🐟🐟,” Hailey captioned the post. It was met with a lot of compliments from her followers in the comments section. Many of them included red heart emojis to signify their love of the photos and others wrote, “Love you Hailey.”

Before Hailey wowed with her latest mermaid-inspired photos, she made headlines for sharing a post that talked about the one-year anniversary of when she had a mini stroke, which led to her PFO (patent foramen ovale) diagnosis, and how it changed her life. “Can’t believe it’s been 1 year since I suffered a mini stroke that led to my PFO diagnosis,” she wrote. “Given that it’s the 1 year mark from such a life changing event, I wanted to share all the information I’ve learned about PFO and share resources to donate.”

Hailey went on to describe her PFO diagnosis, which is a “hole in the heart that didn’t close after birth,” according to the Mayo Clinic, in the 12-minute video included in the post. She explained that her arm went numb during the mini stroke and it led to her and her husband Justin Bieber eventually called 911. Her doctors closed the PFO and she has since fully recovered.

“The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life,” she said.

Before her anniversary post, Hailey opened up about how the mini stroke and PFO diagnosis affected her mental health. “I struggled with a lot of anxiety after,” she said during an interview on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast. “I struggled with a little bit of PTSD [Post Traumatic Stress Disorder] of just like the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again. It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again. I mean, it was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine.”