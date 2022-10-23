Hailey & Justin Bieber Hold Hands On Romantic Dinner Date After Running Errands Earlier In The Day

It was a crop top kind of day for Hailey, as she wore two different ones for her outings with hubby Justin, who followed suit and rocked a pair of unique hoodies.

October 23, 2022 12:57PM EDT
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber hold hands on a rainy dinner date in West Hollywood, CA Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 22 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber join friend Justin Skype for lunch after late night Halloween costume party. Justin proves chivalry to friend Justin opening her car door for her. 22 Oct 2022 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA910202_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber looked like the picture-perfect couple during their two Los Angeles outings on Saturday, Oct. 22. Stepping out for an errand run earlier in the day, Hailey stunned in her casual ensemble of a white crop top and matching sweats alongside her handsome hubby. Later, while enjoying a romantic dinner in West Hollywood, the cover girl donned another crop top, this time adding a pair of faded denim. Justin, meanwhile, rocked two different hoodies for the excursions, holding hands with his gorgeous wife on the latter one.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin held hands in LA in Oct. 2022. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Just the night before, the superstar couple appeared ready to party for the spooky season with Kendall Jenner, as the terrific-looking trio were spotted arriving to Doja Cat’s big 27th birthday soiree! BFFs Hailey & Kendall looked like they were attending the sexiest funeral ever in their all-black lingerie and lace veil ensemble, while Justin kept it mysterious and dashing in his black eye mask and cape!

Doja’s bash comes a week after Justin and Hailey put on a show of solidarity in the wake of Kanye West’s recent online attack of Hailey, after the model publicly defended Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt. The couple enjoyed a sushi dinner date together and in what appeared to be a rebuke of the inflammatory apparel, the “Sorry” singer rocked a hoodie with the message “racism is evil.”

Hailey Baldwin rocked a crop top while out with Justin Bieber in Oct. 2022. (APEX / MEGA)

The romantic outing came as Justin’s years-long friendship with Kanye seems to be frayed following the “Famous” rapper’s controversial antics. Not only did Kanye slam his own ex Kim Kardashian over her parenting, blast Khloe Kardashian after she stood up for Kim, and drag the likes of Gigi Hadid in the wake of the “White Lives Matter” shirt backlash, he also had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended after making anti-Semitic posts. During one of social media tirades, Kanye even taunted Hailey by calling her “nose-job Hailey Baldloose.”

“It was really a low blow to go after Hailey when she didn’t do anything wrong,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Justin is torn on if he should respond to Kanye’s insults or not. Everyone around him in his camp is advising him against it. They all think that responding would just add fuel to his fire. Justin has enough to worry about right now than get caught up in this drama. He has moved on from drama years ago.”

Perhaps Justin took a bit of his camp’s advice and went for a subtle response to Kanye’s insults instead by wearing the “racism is evil” hoodie. Per the insider, the singer also knows he doesn’t need to respond for Hailey’s sake, as she is one tough contender. “Justin knows that Hailey is her own woman and can speak up about anything she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She has her own opinions separate from Justin’s. But he won’t tolerate anybody disrespecting Hailey.”

