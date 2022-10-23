Hailey & Justin Bieber Hold Hands On Romantic Dinner Date After Running Errands Earlier In The Day

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber looked like the picture-perfect couple during their two Los Angeles outings on Saturday, Oct. 22. Stepping out for an errand run earlier in the day, Hailey stunned in her casual ensemble of a white crop top and matching sweats alongside her handsome hubby. Later, while enjoying a romantic dinner in West Hollywood, the cover girl donned another crop top, this time adding a pair of faded denim. Justin, meanwhile, rocked two different hoodies for the excursions, holding hands with his gorgeous wife on the latter one.

Just the night before, the superstar couple appeared ready to party for the spooky season with Kendall Jenner, as the terrific-looking trio were spotted arriving to Doja Cat’s big 27th birthday soiree! BFFs Hailey & Kendall looked like they were attending the sexiest funeral ever in their all-black lingerie and lace veil ensemble, while Justin kept it mysterious and dashing in his black eye mask and cape!

Doja’s bash comes a week after Justin and Hailey put on a show of solidarity in the wake of Kanye West’s recent online attack of Hailey, after the model publicly defended Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt. The couple enjoyed a sushi dinner date together and in what appeared to be a rebuke of the inflammatory apparel, the “Sorry” singer rocked a hoodie with the message “racism is evil.”

The romantic outing came as Justin’s years-long friendship with Kanye seems to be frayed following the “Famous” rapper’s controversial antics. Not only did Kanye slam his own ex Kim Kardashian over her parenting, blast Khloe Kardashian after she stood up for Kim, and drag the likes of Gigi Hadid in the wake of the “White Lives Matter” shirt backlash, he also had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended after making anti-Semitic posts. During one of social media tirades, Kanye even taunted Hailey by calling her “nose-job Hailey Baldloose.”

“It was really a low blow to go after Hailey when she didn’t do anything wrong,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Justin is torn on if he should respond to Kanye’s insults or not. Everyone around him in his camp is advising him against it. They all think that responding would just add fuel to his fire. Justin has enough to worry about right now than get caught up in this drama. He has moved on from drama years ago.”

Perhaps Justin took a bit of his camp’s advice and went for a subtle response to Kanye’s insults instead by wearing the “racism is evil” hoodie. Per the insider, the singer also knows he doesn’t need to respond for Hailey’s sake, as she is one tough contender. “Justin knows that Hailey is her own woman and can speak up about anything she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She has her own opinions separate from Justin’s. But he won’t tolerate anybody disrespecting Hailey.”