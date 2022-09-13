Doja Cat Covers Her Face & Shaved Head In White Paint For Eccentric Look At NYFW: Photos

Four years after Doja Cat blew up with “Mooo!“, where she proclaimed, “B-tch, I’m a cow,” she brought that same energy to the Vogue World: New York fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week. For the Monday (Sept. 12) event, Doja, 26, rolled up to the event in pure white from head to toe. In fact, Doja’s shaved head was the eye-catching statement piece of her ensemble because she covered it in a white abstract design that could be taken as cow-print or perhaps the primordial pool where all life sprung. Needless to say, it was art.

While Doja’s shaved head caught all the attention, her outfit was on point. She sported a white faux fur coat, a white crop top, a floor-length white skirt with a high slit, and calf-high boots. With sharp makeup and some glittery jewelry, Doja’s look was complete and threatened to steal the spotlight as she sat in the front row.

Doja has been rocking the shaved look for a few weeks now. “I can’t believe it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f-cking head. I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” she said on Instagram Live in early August, after debuting the look. “I, like, don’t like having hair.” However, some fans have criticized the shorn makeover, which prompted Doja to clap back. “I won a grammy and traveled the f—king globe I’ve had a #1, and I went platinum,” she tweeted on Aug. 15. “I make hit after hit after hit, and you all want me to look f-cable for you so that you can go home and j– your c— all day long while you live in your mother’s basement. Go f-ck yourselves.”

It’s been a rollercoaster of summer for Doja. She came under fire after she asked Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp about his co-star, Joseph Quinn. Noah, 17, shared a conversation between him and Doja where she expressed interest in Joseph, which upset Doja enough that she vented about it on TikTok.

“The fact that Noah did that. Like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack,” she said, per Glamour. “That’s like borderline snake sh-t, that’s like weasel sh-t.” However, fans mocked Doja for going to a teenager to help her link up with his 28-year-old co-star. Doja clapped back at the criticism and moved on.

However, the summer wasn’t all bad for Doja. Lady Gaga gave her praise for her “Shallow” cover.