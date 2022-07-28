Lady Gaga Gushes Over Doja Cat’s Epic Cover Of ‘Shallow’: ‘That’s A Serve’

Mother Monster has officially given Doja Cat her stamp of approval by commenting on a fan's TikTok video of Doja Cat and fans are living for the pop culture moment.

Lady Gaga and Doja Cat
Little Monsters and Doja Cat fans alike are DYING as Lady Gaga herself has weighed in on Doja Cat’s cover of her hit song, “Shallow”. On July 27, 2022, Doja, 26, hilariously covered the theme song to the 2018 movie A Star Is Born on Instagram Live, and much to the surprise of fans all over social media, Gaga, 36, called it “a serve.” It’s high praise, considering Doja’s cover was clearly a silly attempt at the chart-topping ballad, but it proves the diva can take a joke!

In the fan repost of the Instagram Live, Doja is belting out “Shallow” and even got theatrical with her hand gestures raising what could be a Little Monster claw to the ceiling. Doja wore her hair in a bleach blonde style with hot pink spikes in true hot girl fashion and wore bold lush fake eyelashes to complete the look. The “Say So” singer appeared to be lounging in bed at home while practicing her vocals to Gaga’s Academy Award-winning song.

Gaga is currently touring The Chromatica Ball which kicked off in Dusseldorf, Germany on July 17, 2022. Originally, the tour was set to kick off in the summer of 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed twice to 2022. Now the wait is officially over as she is bringing the tour to the United States on August 8, 2022, in Washington D.C.

Doja has also been keeping extremely busy aside from belting out covers on Instagram Live as she recently appeared practically nude in Post Malone’s music video for his song “I Like You (A Happier Song)” on July 25, 2022. She costars in the music video as his muse and dances around naked with only flowers covering her body. Doja is thriving all of 2022 by also being the top female nominee of the year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards with six nominations.

