Lady Gaga’s 18 Hottest & Most Outrageous Performance Looks Of All Time

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock (1134113aj) Lady Gaga 'Friday Night with Jonathan Ross' TV Programme, London, Britain - 05 Mar 2010 The Queen of Weird was on the talk show to perform, chat and parade a succession of jaw-dropping outfits. Lady Gaga told host Ross that she "would rather die than have my fans not see me in a pair of high heels…wigs and hats." Bemoaning the current state of celebrities she commented: 'You see legendary people taking out their trash, I think it's destroying showbusiness. I feel completely detached from the celebrity world - you never see me falling out of nightclubs." She mourned the loss of designer Alexander McQueen, admitted to having no friends in the music business, praised the Queen and Britain, before revealing that she has no time for a relationship and is virtually homeless as she is always on the road. She performed 'Brown Eyes' and new single 'Telephone'.
Lady Gaga Lady Gaga in concert, Sydney, Australia - 25 May 2009 Lady Gaga performs to a crowd of 150 at an intimate concert in a Sydney church, dressed in a bubble outfit.
Lady Gaga's egg MuchMusic Video Awards, Toronto, Canada - 19 Jun 2011
Lady GaGa The Royal Variety Performance 2009, Opera House, Winter Gardens, Blackpool, Britain - 07 Dec 2009 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Look out little monsters — we’re looking back at Lady Gaga’s best, most outlandish, and quintessentially Gaga performance looks of all time! From the 2010 Monster Ball Tour, to her Royal Variety performance, and more!

Lady Gaga has never been adverse to shock and awe when it comes to her other-worldly performances and costumes. With her forthcoming album, Chromatica, set to serve disco and pop excellence, we’re looking back at some of Gaga’s best fashion moments on the stage. From her avant-garde costumes to her art deco styles and shapes, Gaga never fails to impress her fans and leave her little monsters wanting more!

There’s no denying that one of the zaniest chapters of Gaga’s career was her Monster Ball phase. The Grammy-winner, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, 34, kicked off the Monster Ball by inviting all of her fans to come as they were and letting their freak flags fly! For her part, Gaga wore a plethora of wigs, bodysuits, and even looked like a disco ball from time to time! Sometimes, Gaga would go the extra mile, covering herself in body paint while singing her hit songs like “Paparazzi,” “LoveGame,” and “Poker Face.”

One of our favorite looks the singer showed off in concert was this bubble dress! Gaga sported the look during her May 2009 concert in an intimate Australian church set for only 150 attendants. Gaga sat in front of her piano, also decked out with bubbles, and crooned away while having an exchange with her fans. Beneath the orbs that wrapped around the singer’s body, she wore a flesh-colored leotard, black fishnet stockings and a pair of translucent heels.

Lady Gaga performs to a crowd of 150 at an intimate concert in a Sydney church, dressed in a bubble outfit on May 25, 2009 [Shutterstock].

Since her days at the Monster Ball, Gaga’s style has gone through a total transformation. Her albums that followed — Born This WayArtpop, and Joanne — completely took Gaga’s look into new directions. Even during her time promoting her Oscar-winning film, A Star Is Born, the singer and actress took on a whole new persona. But we love looking back at these images and relishing her impeccable style and fun. To see more of Lady Gaga’s hottest performance looks, check out the gallery above!