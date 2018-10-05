‘A Star Is Born’: Lady Gaga Is Unrecognizable In Character — See Her Transformation

Lady Gaga bravely left her makeup bag at home while filming her new flick, ‘A Star Is Born.’ See her incredible, stripped-down transformation!

Lady Gaga has shed her skin many times through the years, and her dynamic role in A Star Is Born once again portrays Gaga in a new light. Mother Monster is nearly unrecognizable in the new film! The 32-year-old singer turned actress completely stripped down for the part, showing off her acting chops sans makeup, bleached hair, or over-the-top ensembles. Instead, the actress replaces her quirky outfits with plain white tees, and tailored pants, as she portrays the character of Ally – a struggling artist turned big-time pop star.

A side-by-side comparison of Gaga’s transformation from real life pop star to the girl in the movie, is shocking. Fans of the singer love her for her bold style choices, i.e. the notorious meat dress back at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, or her Kermit the Frog coat, but to see her this stripped down is a rarity. It was revealed that the barefaced look was partly thanks to her co-star, Bradley Cooper, 43. The star revealed on The Graham Norton Show that Bradley actually banned make-up from the A Star Is Born set. In fact, even in the earliest stages of the film, the actor was eager to wipe away any trace of makeup from Gaga’s face. The singer revealed that he wiped off her makeup during a screen test for A Star Is Born. “Completely open,” he said then, according to the Times. “No artifice.” Mother Monster went on to say that she knew it was necessary for the direction of the film. “It put me right in the place I needed to be, because when my character talks about how ugly she feels — that was real,” she told the Times. “I’m so insecure. I like to preach, but I don’t always practice what I preach.”

The simple look seemed strike a chord with fans and critics alike, who are raving over the flick. “This unmasking of Lady Gaga also makes Ally seem genuine, authentic, a quality that the movie champions and that serves as a kind of thematic first principle,” writer Manohla Dargis of The New York Times wrote. Fans couldn’t get over her barefaced either! “Lady Gaga may have her flamboyant outfits and looks but with no makeup all natural she’s so beautiful,” one fan said on Twitter. “I can’t wait to see this movie !Lady Gaga is SO beautiful with no makeup,” wrote another.

While Lady Gaga is beautiful with or without makeup, we have to respect her for stepping outside of her comfort zone to take on this role. Cheers to you, Mother Monster!