Doja Cat Asks ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp To Set Her Up With Co-Star Joseph Quinn

Love connection! It looks like Noah Schapp’s next role might be matchmaker, following the end of his beloved Stranger Things. The Netflix star, 17, shared a hilarious encounter with singer Doja Cat, 26, on TikTok on Thursday, Jul. 7, 2022, revealing how she asked him to set her up with co-star Joseph Quinn, 29.

After sharing a screenshot of the “Best Friend” singer opening thirsting for the English hunk — who plays fan-favorite Eddie Munson in Stranger Things’ final season — on Twitter, Noah revealed DMs where Doja asked for his help getting his co-star’s attention.

Doja reached out, writing, “Noah, can you tell Joseph to hmu?” using shorthand for “hit me up.” Then, she checked herself, asking, “Wait no. does he have a gf?”

View Related Gallery 'Stranger Things' Season 4 New Photos: The Hawkins Crew Unites To Defeat Vecna STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Noah seemed amused by her ask, telling her, “LMAOO slide into his DMs.” She admitted she didn’t know his Instagram or Twitter, adding, “He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.” Then, Noah provided the goods, forwarding the “Say So” singer Joseph’s profile and telling DC, “Right here ma’am.”

Doja Cat hasn’t been hiding her hots for Joseph. She tweeted about how it was “criminal” how fine the British actor looked in a Tweet and at the end of May she posted “Joseph Quinn fine as s***” online.

Fans had a big reaction to Noah’s TikTok, which was viewed over 19 million times in just 24 hours. Even the TikTok for The Empire State Building chimed in, writing, “Noah exposing Doja was not something I was ready for today.”

Noah’s Cupid moment comes after his co-star Millie Bobby Brown revealed they have a marriage pact. During a June interview with MTV News, she said, “We said if we’re not married by 40, we’ll get married together. Because we’d be good roomies.” Noah seconded her opinion, adding, “We would” while MBB added the arrangement would be “completely platonically.” The Enola Holmes actress is currently dating Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi. Noah, on the other hand, is a single man.