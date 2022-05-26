Joseph Quinn: 5 Things About The ‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Star Playing Eddie Munson

Volume 1 of Stranger Things season 4 debuts on May 27, and fans will be introduced to a new character named Eddie Munson. Joseph Quinn joined the cast for season 4, and this is undoubtedly his big breakout moment.

So, who is Joseph Quinn? The 29-year-old actor has starred in several other shows, but Stranger Things is definitely going to be the series to propel him to superstardom. From his Stranger Things character to where he’s from, here’s what you need to know about Joseph.

1. Joseph stars as a new character named Eddie Munson.

Joseph is a season 4 series regular, so you’ll be seeing a lot of him. His character, Eddie Munson, was confirmed back in November 2020 by Netflix. Eddie is the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club. The Hellfire Club. Deadline also reported at the time that Eddie is “hated by those who don’t understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season’s mystery.”

View Related Gallery 'Stranger Things 4' Premiere: Photos Of Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder & More Cara Buono, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, Campbell Bower, Millie Bobby Brown, Matthew Modine, Caleb McLaughlin, Brett Gelman, Finn Wolfhard, Eduardo Franco, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Joseph Quinn, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery 'Stranger Things 4' World Premiere, Arrivals, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 14 May 2022 Millie Bobby Brown attends the premiere of "Stranger Things" season four at Netflix Studios Brooklyn, in New York NY Premiere of "Stranger Things" Season 4, New York, United States - 14 May 2022

Stranger Things has added several new characters over the years — Max, Robin, etc. — who’ve immediately become a crucial part of the series. Eddie Munson is no different.

2. Joseph is British.

Joseph hails from England. He started acting at an early age and was accepted to the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. His Stranger Things character is American, so Joseph gets to flex his accent skills in the series.

3. Joseph was on ‘Game of Thrones’ and more.

Joseph appeared in Game of Thrones season 7 as a Stark soldier named Koner. He played Tsarevich Pavel in the HBO miniseries Catherine the Great, as well as Leonard Bast in the series Howards End. Prior to Stranger Things, Joseph is best known for playing Arthur Havisham in the British series Dickensian.

4. He’s not on social media.

Joseph isn’t the biggest fan of social media. As of May 2022, Joseph does not have Instagram or Facebook. In a 2017 interview, he told Nuit Magazine that he finds Instagram “an incredibly image-centric medium that devalues the use of words. I do have Twitter, I wouldn’t say I use it in a professional capacity – selling myself online. It’s a useful tool for news and seeing what other people are up to. Some people say some funny stuff on it. It can be mentally useful, I’m sure. But I’m not on that team now. It’s also a useful tool for people to communicate I suppose.”

5. Joseph is inspired by Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Joseph revealed that the late Philip Seymour Hoffman is one of his “chief creative influences” as an actor. “Philip Seymour Hoffman is, in my opinion, one of the greatest actors of all time. I go back to watching his stuff quite regularly,” the actor told Flickering Myth. “His ability to act the human condition is quite remarkable and, I think, possesses this rare quality – which other actors like Olivia Colman also have – where there’s a familiarity when you’re watching them. You feel like you know them, you feel like you’ve met them, because they show an aspect of yourself.”