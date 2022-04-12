Watch

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer: Eleven Must Return To Hawkins To Fight The Ultimate ‘War’

Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Cast of 'Stranger Things' prepares for War as the main cast plus 3 new members get into character to film the next season while on location, in Atlanta and from the look of it, things are about to get real! A shirtless Joe Kerry was seen bruised as they prepared to film a battle scene with Natalia Dyer holding a shotgun. Sadie Sink, Maya Hawk and new cast members are scene in these new images! *Shot on June 14, 2021* Pictured: Joe Keery BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Cast of 'Stranger Things' prepares for War as the main cast plus 3 new members get into character to film the next season while on location, in Atlanta and from the look of it, things are about to get real! A shirtless Joe Kerry was seen bruised as they prepared to film a battle scene with Natalia Dyer holding a shotgun. Sadie Sink, Maya Hawk and new cast members are scene in these new images! *Shot on June 14, 2021* Pictured: Joe Keery BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Cast of 'Stranger Things' prepares for War as the main cast plus 3 new members get into character to film the next season while on location, in Atlanta and from the look of it, things are about to get real! A shirtless Joe Kerry was seen bruised as they prepared to film a battle scene with Natalia Dyer holding a shotgun. Sadie Sink, Maya Hawk and new cast members are scene in these new images! *Shot on June 14, 2021* Pictured: Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Maya Hawke wears a mask and goes for a run and a maskless Joe Keery is casual on the set of 'Stranger Things' filming in Georgia as cases of COVID rise throughout the state. Pictured: Maya Hawke Ref: SPL5193872 211020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Oquendo / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

It’s finally here! Netflix dropped the trailer for season 4 of ‘Stranger Things,’ and it shows Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the Hawkins crew battling their biggest and most dangerous foes yet.

The trailer for Stranger Things season 4 came out on April 12, and it’s absolutely epic. Netflix’s hit series will return on May 27 with the first volume of season 4 episodes, and the action-packed trailer shows madness in store for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), and the rest of the teenage characters.

Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in the ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 trailer. (Netflix)

“You’ve broken everything. Your suffering is almost at an end,” a menacing voice says in the opening moments of the trailer. In Hawkins, Max is missing her brother, Billy. She admits that everything has been a “total disaster” since he died. “For a while, we tried to be happy, normal… I know that’s impossible,” she says.

However, there’s a war coming. Eleven is warned that her friends in Hawkins are “in the eye of the storm.” Eleven claims she doesn’t have her powers. “Without you, we can’t win this war,” Eleven is told.

Related Gallery

'Stranger Things' Then & Now: See How Millie Bobby Brown & More Have Grown Up Since Season 1

Plus, after seemingly dying in the season 3 finale, David Harbour’s Jim Hopper is back in the mix and is being held prisoner in Russia. “I was convinced I was put here for some other reason. Maybe I can still help, even if it’s the last thing I do,” Hopper says.

Sadie Sink
Max levitates in ‘Stranger Things’ season 4. (Netflix)

It’s been a long road to Stranger Things 4. Filming was delayed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stranger Things 3 came out in July 2019, making this the longest fans have had to wait in-between seasons of the hit show. Netflix previously dropped a season 4 teaser in September 2021. It revealed that Eleven and the Byers moved from Hawkins, Indiana, to California. An intense May 2021 teaser featured the return of Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner.

Stranger Things 4‘s other returning cast members include Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Cara Buono (Mrs. Wheeler), and Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman).

Netflix has also revealed the episode titles for the upcoming fourth season: “The Hellfire Club,” “Vecna’s Curse,” “The Monster and the Superhero,” “Dear Billy,” “The Nina Project,” “The Dive,” “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” “Papa,” and “Piggyback.”