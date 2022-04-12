‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer: Eleven Must Return To Hawkins To Fight The Ultimate ‘War’

It’s finally here! Netflix dropped the trailer for season 4 of ‘Stranger Things,’ and it shows Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the Hawkins crew battling their biggest and most dangerous foes yet.

The trailer for Stranger Things season 4 came out on April 12, and it’s absolutely epic. Netflix’s hit series will return on May 27 with the first volume of season 4 episodes, and the action-packed trailer shows madness in store for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), and the rest of the teenage characters.

“You’ve broken everything. Your suffering is almost at an end,” a menacing voice says in the opening moments of the trailer. In Hawkins, Max is missing her brother, Billy. She admits that everything has been a “total disaster” since he died. “For a while, we tried to be happy, normal… I know that’s impossible,” she says.

However, there’s a war coming. Eleven is warned that her friends in Hawkins are “in the eye of the storm.” Eleven claims she doesn’t have her powers. “Without you, we can’t win this war,” Eleven is told.

Plus, after seemingly dying in the season 3 finale, David Harbour’s Jim Hopper is back in the mix and is being held prisoner in Russia. “I was convinced I was put here for some other reason. Maybe I can still help, even if it’s the last thing I do,” Hopper says.

It’s been a long road to Stranger Things 4. Filming was delayed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stranger Things 3 came out in July 2019, making this the longest fans have had to wait in-between seasons of the hit show. Netflix previously dropped a season 4 teaser in September 2021. It revealed that Eleven and the Byers moved from Hawkins, Indiana, to California. An intense May 2021 teaser featured the return of Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner.

Stranger Things 4‘s other returning cast members include Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Cara Buono (Mrs. Wheeler), and Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman).

Netflix has also revealed the episode titles for the upcoming fourth season: “The Hellfire Club,” “Vecna’s Curse,” “The Monster and the Superhero,” “Dear Billy,” “The Nina Project,” “The Dive,” “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” “Papa,” and “Piggyback.”