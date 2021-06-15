See Pics

Joe Keery Trades In Steve Harrington’s Iconic Bat For Battle Ax On ‘Stranger Things 4’ Set With Natalia Dyer

Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Cast of 'Stranger Things' prepares for War as the main cast plus 3 new members get into character to film the next season while on location, in Atlanta and from the look of it, things are about to get real! A shirtless Joe Kerry was seen bruised as they prepared to film a battle scene with Natalia Dyer holding a shotgun. Sadie Sink, Maya Hawk and new cast members are scene in these new images! *Shot on June 14, 2021* Pictured: Joe Keery BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Cast of 'Stranger Things' prepares for War as the main cast plus 3 new members get into character to film the next season while on location, in Atlanta and from the look of it, things are about to get real! A shirtless Joe Kerry was seen bruised as they prepared to film a battle scene with Natalia Dyer holding a shotgun. Sadie Sink, Maya Hawk and new cast members are scene in these new images! *Shot on June 14, 2021* Pictured: Joe Keery BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Cast of 'Stranger Things' prepares for War as the main cast plus 3 new members get into character to film the next season while on location, in Atlanta and from the look of it, things are about to get real! A shirtless Joe Kerry was seen bruised as they prepared to film a battle scene with Natalia Dyer holding a shotgun. Sadie Sink, Maya Hawk and new cast members are scene in these new images! *Shot on June 14, 2021* Pictured: Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Maya Hawke wears a mask and goes for a run and a maskless Joe Keery is casual on the set of 'Stranger Things' filming in Georgia as cases of COVID rise throughout the state. Pictured: Maya Hawke Ref: SPL5193872 211020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Oquendo / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

Joe Keery, who has played Steve Harrington since Stranger Thing‘s debut, was spotted holding a new weapon while filming the show’s upcoming fourth season.

Steve Harrington is fashioning a new tool to take on the Upside Down in Stranger Things 4. Joe Keery, who plays fan-favorite Steve in the hit Netflix series, was spotted on the show’s set in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 15, with several cast members filming Season 4. In the photos, Joe, 29, is wielding a battle ax — a stark difference from the baseball bat that he used to combat the devilish entities from the Upside Down in seasons past.

Joe Keery on Stranger Things set
BACKGRID

Joe wasn’t the only cast member wielding a weapon in the on-set photos. Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) was seen holding a shotgun around the set. Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Caleb MacLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) were also present for the scene.

Joe Keery on Stranger Things 4 Set
BACKGRID

Stranger Things 4 does not yet have a release date. Production on the season kicked off early last year but was shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming resumed in October 2020 and has continued on.

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman) are all returning for the new season. David Harbour (Jim Hopper) is back, too, despite his character seemingly dying at the end of Season 3. The group will be joined by several new cast members, including Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn and Amybeth McNulty.

Sadie Sink and Natalia Dyer
BACKGRID

Plot details from the new season have been kept under wraps. However, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer did confirm that the first episode of Season 4 is titled “The Hellfire Club.” Netflix has also shared two teasers — the first, which dropped in February 2020, showed men working on a snowy railroad in Russia and confirmed Hopper’s return, while the second teaser, released in May 2021, featured the return of Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is also not expected to be the last. “We know what the end is, and we know when it is,” Ross previously told The Hollywood Reporter of the series’ end. “[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”