‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser: Dr. Brenner Is Back & Has An Ominous Message For Eleven

Eleven, are you listening? The ‘Stranger Things’ drought is over! Netflix released a new teaser for ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 on May 6, and it was terrifying AF.

It’s finally time to go back to Hawkins. It’s been nearly 2 years since Stranger Things season 3 debuted and fans have been waiting for season 4 footage for a very long time. The wait has felt like decades, but it’s been worth it. The first teaser for season 4 dropped on May 6, and life will never be the same.

Dr. Brenner is still alive! In the chilling teaser, kids and others who look similar to Eleven when she was younger are being kept in a room. Dr. Brenner is seen walking outside the room. When he enters, he says, “Good morning, children.” They respond by calling him “papa.”

Suddenly, you can hear Eleven breathing heavily. The end of the teaser features Dr. Brenner asking Eleven, “Eleven, are you listening.” She opens her eyes and THAT’S IT!

This teaser was preceded by a cryptic video posted to the official YouTube page on May 5. The video was titled “HNL Control Room” and featured 7 analog TV screens arranged in a circle as creepy music plays. All that was showing on the screens was static noise until they turned on one at a time for a few seconds. The images displayed were very mysterious, leaving fans with many questions.

The images included a door handle, chessboard, an eight ball, and more. The thing is, there are blood splatters on them. There are also shots of CCTV footage of something. “Due to technical difficulties, Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice. We will be back in service tomorrow at 9:00AM ET,” the description of the video reads. Something happened in that laboratory, and Dr. Brenner wants Eleven to know about it.

The cast and crew of Stranger Things 4 have been hard at work filming the new season for months. Stranger Things season 4 production was shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after Netflix released a video of the very first season 4 table read. After months of delays, filming resumed in late 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The show had actually started filming in Lithuania in late 2019 and finished up in February 2020. Those scenes most likely featured just Jim Hopper, who is now being held prisoner in Russia.