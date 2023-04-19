Hailey Bieber Rocks Bikini Bottoms & White Crop Top In Behind-The-Scenes Look At New Rhode Shoot

Hailey's BFF Kylie Jenner admired the sizzling snaps and left a 'cute' compliment on Instagram.

Hailey Bieber, 26, proved her supermodel status with a stunning photo shoot for her Rhodes beauty line. The wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram on Wednesday, April 19 to share a few sizzling snaps in a white crop top and bikini bottoms for the promotion, as well as some cute personal pics and vids, including a clip of her puppies! “Spring has been rlly cute… and today we did a shoot for a new @rhode product coming soon,” Hailey captioned the carousal.

In one photo, Hailey poses like a pro in the shower while rocking the barely-there ensemble. With her trademark sandy blonde locks slicked back and a smattering of red lipstick, the skin care mogul looked like a billion bucks and ready to sell her goods. She also rocks a LBD in another stellar photo. Her new BFF Kylie Jenner commented on the new post, simply writing, “she real cute,” And we agree!

A few days before Hailey dropped the jaw-dropping snaps, she was out and about at Coachella. Among the many activities set up for the music festival, including a Revolve party where she stole the spotlight, Hailey took a moment to comfort her hubby as he seemed entrenched in his feelings during The Kid Larois set.

Hailey Bieber in Miami in 2017. (Shutterstock)

When she’s not looking out for Justin, Hailey makes sure to keep me own health on track. Last month, she opened up a little more about her terrifying mini-stroke, as she marked the milestone of surviving it one year later.  Hailey revealed that the “life-changing” event resulted in her PFO (patent foramen ovale) diagnosis. Upon her doctor’s recommendation, Hailey had the PFO closed and has since fully recovered.

After news first broke of Hailey’s health scare back in spring 2022, she took to Instagram to give fans the 411 of what went down. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.” She added: “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well.”

