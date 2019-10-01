Justin Bieber took to Instagram one day after his wedding to show off his and wife Hailey Baldwin’s tokens of love for each other in a photo where they can be seen flaunting their gorgeous wedding rings.

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, had the wedding of a lifetime on Sept. 30 and now they’re showing off their rings from the special day! The “Baby” singer shared two adorable black and white Instagram pics that were taken with his wife in a photo booth at their wedding on Oct. 1 and in them, the lovebirds can be seen flaunting the massive jewelry. In one pic, Justin is resting his chin on his left hand, which includes his ring, and Hailey is holding onto his hand showing off her own rings, including her huge diamond engagement ring. In the second snapshot, Justin is hilariously showing off a grill on the bottom of his teen as Hailey brings down his lower lip with one of her fingers. Since she’s using her left hand, her gorgeous rings can again be seen on full display. See the pics of Justin and Hailey HERE!

“Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber,” Justin captioned the pics. It didn’t take long for his bride to answer either. “forever with my favorite human💕” she sweetly responded.

The latest pics are just one of many we’re seeing from the duo’s wedding on social media. Before the rings pic, Justin shared a photo of him passionately kissing the blonde beauty in the same photo booth. Hailey also posted the same photos to her own Instagram account and captioned them with a simple but powerful red heart emoji. Fans took to both Justin and Hailey’s accounts to express their messages of congratulations and love all around, so they definitely brought out a lot of positivity!

We’re hoping to see more incredible pics from Justin and Hailey’s big day soon.