Hailey Bieber Stuns In Strapless Silver Dress On Dinner Date With Justin In London: Photos

Gorgeous on every continent. Model Hailey Bieber, 26, stepped out in London with her husband on Wednesday, May 17, looking every bit the icon of style in a silver sequin strapless sheath dress. The blonde beauty accessorized with matching gray heels, silver earrings, and a black handbag, and wore her short, light brown hair in loose waves. Her husband Justin Bieber opted for a pair of oversized brown pants with a white shirt, layered with a green hoodie, black leather jacket, and tan Nike ball cap. He finished his super laid-back look with a pair of sneakers for the date night out at Chiltern Firehouse.

According to The Daily Mail, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin is in the UK launching her Rhode Beauty line there. In her Instagram stories the same day, the Tiffany & Co model shared more photos of the dress as she promoted her brand.

It turns out there’s a reason Hailey always looks flawless. “I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2022. “Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!”

She also admitted that her cutting edge looks come from a willingness to try new looks. “I’m never afraid to try anything,” she told the magazine, adding that her style “evolves every couple of months.” “I think that just goes to show that there’s a moving evolution [in my style]. It just keeps growing. Which is kind of how I want to be in all areas of life.”

And yes, she does have an actual formula for the perfect “date night” look, which was on display as she stepped out on Wednesday. “If I was going to maybe a fancier restaurant or a fancier dinner, I might dress up a little bit more,” she told InStyle in 2021. “I would maybe do a little dress with heels, or a fun skirt and a blazer with heels.”

But far more importantly, she explained, is how one feels. “I think that whatever makes you feel the most beautiful and comfortable is the best thing to go for on a date night because then you can just feel like yourself and be yourself,” she said. “That’s the best thing when you’re dating someone, or married or engaged or whatever.”