Get The Exact $5 Lip Liner Hailey Bieber Used To Achieve Her Gorgeous Glazed Look

An underrated step in a makeup routine is adding lip liner, which has the ability to make your pout look fuller and bigger while adding to the longevity of your lip color. It can bring your whole look together, so it’s important to find the right shade for you. Hailey Bieber is a beauty pioneer, always creating new trends for her followers to try. With her new Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment releasing Monday, August 28, she gave a tutorial for how to best utilize the new lip gloss with NYX’s Professional Makeup’s Slim Lip Pencil.

Hailey applied the “Nude Truffle” shade for her perfect strawberry pout, but there are so many different colors to choose from. If you’re looking for a neutral shade with a hint of pink, Peekaboo Neutral may be the winner. If you’re looking for a darker shade for fall, get your hands on the Mahogany.

NYX’s lip liner is a great quality product with a reasonable price tag. It’s blendable, long-lasting, and the perfect consistency for applying on your lips. Your lips will get instant definition!

This lip liner is a steal, and we aren’t the only ones who are noticing. For NYX’s Professional Makeup lip liner, there have been 2,000+ Amazon orders just this month! There are 37,598 reviews on Amazon and customers are raving.

One customer called it “one of the best lipliners I’ve tried.” They continued: “This lip liner is super affordable and moisturizing. It is long-lasting and pairs with any gloss. Would highly recommend it!”Another person said, “every girl should have this lip liner.”