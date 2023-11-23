Justin Bieber Gushes Over Hailey Bieber on Her 27th Birthday: ‘I’m the Lucky One’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber penned a super sweet message to his wife Hailey Bieber for her 27th birthday on Wednesday, November 22. The Justice singer, 29, posted a short, cute video of Hailey resting her head in his lap, and him leaning down to kiss her. In the caption, Justin showed how thankful he was to have his wife in his life with an emotional message.

Below the cute video, Justin gushed about the Rhode founder. “Happy birthday baby. You make life wonderful,” he wrote. “And I’m the lucky one that gets all of you.” He also included a heart-eyes emoji at the end of his post. Hailey had shared the video on her Instagram Story, with both a teary-eyed emoji and a set of hands making a heart.

Besides reposting Justin’s sweet message for her, she also thanked the many fans for all of their positive birthday messages. She also shared a photo of her star-gazing and a video of the night sky. “Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. 27 is feeling so cozy,” she wrote with heart emojis. “Love.”

Naturally, tons of fans left comments gushing over the sweet messages that Justin wrote for his wife. “IDC what ANYONE says they’re the definition of SOULMATES,” one person commented. “You two deserve nothing but all the love and happiness! Happy birthday Hails,” another fan wrote.

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018. While they do occasionally share glimpses into their love on social media, they’ve also kept a number of aspects of their relationships private. Back in October, the model clapped back at fans amid much speculation that she was pregnant with their first child. “There is something that’s disheartening about,” she said in an interview with GQ. “‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’ It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s**t.’ When there comes a day that that is true, you, as in the internet, will be the last to know.”