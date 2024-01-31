 Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Cuddle & Kiss In Rare PDA Photos – Hollywood Life

Justin & Hailey Bieber Cuddle Close & Kiss in Rare PDA Photos: ‘We’re Cute’

Justin Bieber gave fans a new glimpse into his romantic relationship with wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram.

January 31, 2024 9:56AM EST
Justin Bieber
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Couple goals! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber cozied up to each other in new photos that the singer shared on his Instagram on January 30. In the first image, Hailey, 27, wrapped her arm around Justin’s arm and leaned her head against his shoulder, as they both smiled at the camera. The two stars appeared to be inside a house before a date night.

The second photo featured a close-up shot of Hailey resting her head on Justin. In the third and final picture, the lovebirds shared a romantic kiss. Justin wore a leather green jacket over a blue button up with black pants and a backwards black hat, while Hailey dressed in a black leather jacket with blue jeans and red shoes.

Justin didn’t include a caption for his rare PDA post with his wife, but Hailey chimed with a sweet comment that read, “we’re cute ☺️.” Some of the couple’s famous pals including Khloe Kardashian, Harry Hudson, and Jason Kennedy gushed over them in the comments section, as well.

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018. While they do occasionally share glimpses into their love on social media, they’ve also kept a number of aspects of their relationships private. However, Justin couldn’t help but post a tribute to his gorgeous wife on her 27th birthday in November 2023. He shared a short, cute video of Hailey resting her head in his lap, and him leaning down to kiss her. “Happy birthday baby. You make life wonderful,” he wrote. “And I’m the lucky one that gets all of you.”

The Grammy Award winner and the model seem to be happy just the two of them right now, but Hailey has said before that she wants to have kids with Justin. “I want kids so bad but I get scared,” she told The Sunday Times last May. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” she added. “We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Justin has also made it clear he wants to be a parent one day. In 2020, the “Beauty and a Beat” hitmaker gushed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he’s willing to have as many kids “as Hailey is wishing to push out.” He added, “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

