Justin Bieber Looks Ready For Fatherhood As He Cuddles Jason Kennedy’s Baby

The 'Peaches' singer posted a bunch of sweet photos of himself cradling his friend's newborn baby, as he promised to 'protect' him.

By:
April 27, 2022 9:22AM EDT
justin bieber
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber‘s fatherly instincts kicked in as he held Jason Kennedy’s son Ryver on Tuesday April 26. The 28-year-old singer laid back while he held the newborn. He looked super sweet as he held the baby and seemed like he was ready for kids, as he smiled at Ryver. “Love you Ryver 4 life. I will protect you,” he wrote in the caption alongside the sweet photos.

Other than the pictures of him and Ryver relaxing, Jason also posted a few more photos of the baby with his “Uncle Justin.” He shared a shot of Justin giving Ryver his bottle, as well as one of the shots of the singer cradling the newborn in his arms. “Ryvie meeting his uncles,” he wrote in the caption along with a wide-eyed and heart emojis.

As he sweetly held Ryver, Justin showed that he’s going to make an amazing father someday. The singer hasn’t hidden the fact that he wants to have so many kids with his wife Hailey, 25. He opened up about wanting to have a bunch of little Biebers running around. “I’m going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he said in a December 2020 interview with Ellen. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body, so whatever she wants to do.”

Justin showed his fatherly side in a series of photos of himself holding Jason Kennedy’s son. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Even though Justin has shown that he’s really excited to be a dad someday, Hailey has revealed that she still has plenty of professional goals she wants to reach before becoming a mom. “I am an ambitious girl with many projects,” she said in an October 2020 interview. “It will happen, but not now.”

Even though the pair don’t seem like they’re in a rush to have kids, there have been a few occasions where fans have thought that maybe they had a bun in the oven, like when Justin posted a picture of himself and Hailey on Insta in July 2021 with the caption “mom and dad,” but his wife quickly commented to shut down the rumor, clarifying that she felt like he should put “Dog Mom and Dad” so that no one “gets it twisted.”

