Tom Brady Sparks Major Controversy After Kissing Son, 11, On Lips For ‘Too Long’ While Shirtless

Tom Brady’s caught up in a kiss controversy — with his SON! He was filmed kissing his kid on the lips, & of course it started a major debate. Watch the moment here.

At perhaps the worst possible time, Tom Brady, 40, is in the news for something OTHER than the Super Bowl taking place on Sunday. A video clip went viral this week of the football star kissing his 11-year-old son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who goes by Jack, on the lips. While he’s being parent-shamed by some, others are defending Tom’s actions, saying there’s nothing wrong with a parent kissing their child on the mouth. The video is from his new Facebook Watch documentary called Tom vs Time. The brief interaction between Tom and his eldest child was depicted in episode three of the show, titled The Social Game, which was released on Jan. 30. It’s already been viewed more than 4.7 million times as of the morning of Feb. 2.

What seems to really disturb the haters is that Tom kissed the boy while half naked and receiving a massage. He also complained that their first kiss was too quick and called him back in for another one. What happened was, Jack peeked through the door where his father was getting massaged and asked him if he could check his fantasy football standings. Tom’s response was, “What do I get?” With that, Jack walked over to Tom and planted a kiss on his lips. However, as Jack made his way back to the door, the athlete complained, “That was like a peck.”

Turning back around, Jack leaned over again and kissed Tom on the lips for a second time, this one lingering for several seconds. Once it was over, Jack proceeded to wipe his lips off on his T-shirt. Of course it didn’t take long for Twitter to start discussing what just went down between the married father-of-three and the preteen. Click here to see pics of Tom and his wife, Gisele Bundchen’s, cutest PDA moments.

Parents are certainly allowed to kiss their children on the lips. I don't get why people are mad at Tom Brady for doing it *watches video of Tom Brady's son kissing him* Ok yea, that shits weird — DaddyJew (@DaddyJew) February 2, 2018

@FeitsBarstool Tom Brady kissing his 11 year old kid on the lips and then complaining that it was "barely a peck" forcing him to go back for a another, longer, weirder kiss on the lips is an absolute psychopath move — Byerui (@boyoyo69) January 30, 2018

Everyone was questioning Tom Brady for kissing his son on the lips and as a child of European ass people who do this I was ready to defend but boy oh boy does that kiss linger — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 2, 2018

Tom Brady is one of my five favorite people (including family members), but him making his son come back and kiss him on the lips for a longer time because his first lip kiss wasn't long enough is some very very disturbing #content — Robbie Vogel (@RobbieVogel14) January 30, 2018

There is literally nothing wrong with kissing your kids on the lips guys, get your mind out of the gutter This is like the 9 millionth weirdest thing about Tom Bradyhttps://t.co/Djpqn2FQr7 — Elon Musk's Flamethrower (@notwokieleaks) February 1, 2018

People throwin’ shade at Tom Brady for kissing his 11-year-old son on the lips. It’s not for me. But I get parents/families show affection in different ways. So what’s the cut-off age for that kind of stuff? No, I do not have kids. Yes, I kiss my dog on the lips. 😘 — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) February 1, 2018

I hate Tom Brady, too, but what we’re not gonna do is shame a dude for openly showing affection to his son. Tom’s married to a lady of German descent. As a lady of German descent, yeah man, we kiss family on the lips. Stop sexualizing shit you don’t understand, ding dongs — Danielle Radford (@danielleradford) February 1, 2018

So let me get this straight, we can expose our children to vulgarities during prime time Grammy shows via disgusting rappers, but a parent who kisses his son is under attack? Family values is what is at attack here!! #TomBrady should SUE over this one!🤬https://t.co/MU3xj5f99X — SassyPatriotGirl (@PatriotSassy) February 1, 2018

One user wrote that as someone who comes from “One Of Those Kissing Families,” he wanted to defend the father-son smooch, but concluded that “the kiss is pretty weird.” However, not everyone criticized the act. Fox News Headlines reporter Carley Shimkus tweeted, “Anyone who feels it was inappropriate for Tom Brady to kiss his 11 year old son should get their mind out of the gutter. All I see is a loving dad… and last I checked, that was a good thing.”

Tom shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, 46, but he’s currently married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 37. Together, Tom and Gisele have two kids: Benjamin Brady, 8, and Vivian Brady, 6.

