Tom Brady Sparks Major Controversy After Kissing Son, 11, On Lips For ‘Too Long’ While Shirtless

Tom Brady’s caught up in a kiss controversy — with his SON! He was filmed kissing his kid on the lips, & of course it started a major debate. Watch the moment here.

At perhaps the worst possible time, Tom Brady, 40, is in the news for something OTHER than the Super Bowl taking place on Sunday. A video clip went viral this week of the football star kissing his 11-year-old son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who goes by Jack, on the lips. While he’s being parent-shamed by some, others are defending Tom’s actions, saying there’s nothing wrong with a parent kissing their child on the mouth. The video is from his new Facebook Watch documentary called Tom vs Time. The brief interaction between Tom and his eldest child was depicted in episode three of the show, titled The Social Game, which was released on Jan. 30. It’s already been viewed more than 4.7 million times as of the morning of Feb. 2.

What seems to really disturb the haters is that Tom kissed the boy while half naked and receiving a massage. He also complained that their first kiss was too quick and called him back in for another one. What happened was, Jack peeked through the door where his father was getting massaged and asked him if he could check his fantasy football standings. Tom’s response was, “What do I get?” With that, Jack walked over to Tom and planted a kiss on his lips. However, as Jack made his way back to the door, the athlete complained, “That was like a peck.”

Turning back around, Jack leaned over again and kissed Tom on the lips for a second time, this one lingering for several seconds. Once it was over, Jack proceeded to wipe his lips off on his T-shirt. Of course it didn’t take long for Twitter to start discussing what just went down between the married father-of-three and the preteen. Click here to see pics of Tom and his wife, Gisele Bundchen’s, cutest PDA moments.

One user wrote that as someone who comes from “One Of Those Kissing Families,” he wanted to defend the father-son smooch, but concluded that “the kiss is pretty weird.” However, not everyone criticized the act. Fox News Headlines reporter Carley Shimkus tweeted, “Anyone who feels it was inappropriate for Tom Brady to kiss his 11 year old son should get their mind out of the gutter. All I see is a loving dad… and last I checked, that was a good thing.”

Tom shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, 46, but he’s currently married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 37. Together, Tom and Gisele have two kids: Benjamin Brady, 8, and Vivian Brady, 6.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how do YOU feel about the kiss Tom and Jack shared? Have you had enough of the parent-shaming, or did this cross a line?