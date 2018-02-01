NFL Mean Tweets: Peyton Manning & More React To The Haters On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

NFL players can take a tackle, but can they endure reading Mean Tweets trolls have written about them? Watch the hilarious new ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ segment here!

Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘s Mean Tweets just took aim at some of the very best pro football players in the league! In the most recent NFL-themed segment, current and past players had the chance to read aloud tweets from their haters. Rashad Jennings, former running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, joked about a hater who claimed “he don’t have good vision” and “he slow,” saying, “Because you sound like a kid, I’m gonna be polite and encourage you. Stay in school.” After being called “lazy,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy commented on the troll’s lazy spelling of his name: “As you spell McCoy ‘Mccoy.’ I’m the lazy one, but you couldn’t finish spelling my name.” Meanwhile, Peyton Manning, 41, probably got the most brutal insult of the bunch. He read, “Peyton Manning is the only NFL player that looks like the mascot of the team for which he plays. #horseface.” To which, Manning replied, “Perfect.” Check out a clip of the Mean Tweets segment below!

Recently, Kimmel’s Mean Tweets segment poked fun at country music’s biggest stars ahead of the Country Music Awards for the third annual Mean Tweets Country Music Edition. One person tweeted, “Chris Stapleton is proof that ugly people can win awards.” Needless to say, everyone took these disses in stride.

Prior to that, Gal Gadot and other celebs had to face the music and read the meanest tweets ever written about them. The Wonder Woman star read, “Gal Gadot? Imma be wondering why that woman got no t*tties.” Of course, Gal assured her hater: “They’re there, don’t worry.” Click here to see pics of the hottest wives and girlfriends of the Super Bowl 51 players!

