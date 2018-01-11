Tonya Harding: Twitter Is Dumbfounded As She Shows ‘Lack Of Remorse’ For Nancy Kerrigan Attack

Tonya Harding showed a shocking lack of remorse for the infamous attack on her skating rival Nancy Kerrigan in big ABC interview. Now fans are coming hard for her.

This was a big chance for disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding to turn the public back on her side in Truth and Lies: The Tony Harding Story, airing Jan. 11 on ABC. The two-hour special focused on Tonya’s side of the infamous 1994 attack on her ice skating rival, Nancy Kerrigan, 48. With a whole new generation of eyes focusing on the scandal, thanks to the dark comedy I, Tonya, she was pretty unrepentant that she had done nothing wrong and seemed to play the victim during many answers. She even claims she was “done” apologizing to Nancy, even though the Olympic silver medalist says that her rival has never told her she was sorry for her role in the rink side assault.

Tonya has claimed multiple times over the years that she apologized to Nancy, according to the Daily Mail. Yet, Nancy, when speaking with Nightline in April 2017, said she never got a direct apology from her rival. “We talked. We were at an event four years after I was attacked. But we didn’t really speak to each other. So it was very awkward and strange,” said Nancy. As for an apology? “Does it matter at this point?” In Tonya’s ABC interview she simply said of Nancy, “She’s got her life. I’ve got my life. We both have wonderful lives and that should be all that matters.” Yep, NO apology and she showed a shocking lack of remorse about the incident.

Tonya, 47, went as far to say I wouldn’t change a thing,” about her past before ABC’s Amy Robach asked if she was really sure about that answer. Tonya then in a snide remark said “Well, one thing.” Umm, that was a pretty BIG one thing. To recap: two nights before the conclusion of the 1994 Unites States Figure Skating Championships, a man named Shawn Exckardt clubbed Nancy on the knee with a collapsible baton. A FBI investigation into the attack discovered that Shawn was a friend of Jeff Gillooly, Tonya’s ex-husband, according to The New York Times. Ultimately, Tonya pleaded guilty to hindering a prosecution – which meant she knew who did the attack, but didn’t report it immediately.

She was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, 500 hours of community service, a $100,00 state find and was instructed to set up a $50,000 fund to benefit the Special Olympics. She was also ordered to surrender her membership to the United States Figure Skating Association, who would end up barring her for life. Before that happened, both she and Nancy (who was had recovered from the attack) both competed in the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway. Tonya finished eighth, while Nancy took the silver medal.

Folks in the Twittersphere were NOT down with Tonya still playing a victim all these years after Nancy’s attack and still refusing to own up to her role in it:

Tonya, I believe you 100%. Also, Tom Brady will be leaving the Patriots practice facility at 4:37pm tomorrow if you’re not doing anything. #TonyaHarding — Will Presti (@WillPresti) January 12, 2018

#TonyaHarding is full of shit and so are the people who believe she's a victim. — Red (@HystericalVixen) January 12, 2018

Whether she was deeply involved or not, the lack of remorse is astounding, and a problem of its own. #TonyaHarding — Gena Hymowech (@genah) January 12, 2018

Watching #TonyaHarding criticize Nancy Kerrigan for being rude is the most incredible thing I’ve seen all week — Sam Roberts (@notsam) January 12, 2018

The Victim IS Nancy Kerrigan! NOT #TonyaHarding — MnPatriotGirl (@izonorion71) January 12, 2018

No one is actually buying this whole #TonyaHarding as a victim thing right?? — Morgan Schmidt⛳️ (@ImTheSchmidt20) January 12, 2018

