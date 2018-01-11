Donald Trump Slammed For Calling Haiti & African Nations ‘S***hole Countries’ — Scathing Tweets

Donald Trump has allegedly called Haiti and African nations ‘s**thole’ countries while saying how he’d love more immigrants from white Norway. We’ve got the scathing reactions.

If this isn’t a sure sign of inherent racism, what is? Reports from the Washington Post and NBC News say that Donald Trump, 71, bashed immigrants from mainly black and latino countries while longing for white immigrants from countries such as Norway. “Haiti? Why do we want people from Haiti here?” the president reportedly said during a meeting with Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Jan. 11. Then the subject turned to African countries where he allegedly said “Why do we want these people from all these s**thole countries here? We should have more people from places like Norway.” Trump just met with Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Jan. 10.

His vile comment came as he was having bipartisan discussions on a path towards an immigration deal. He already wants to send back Haitians and Salvadoran who fled their nations and were granted temporary protected status in the U.S. following violence and natural disasters in their home countries. In the case of Salvadorans, some have been here for decades and he wants to ship over 200,000 back to the murder capital of the world and a place many have never known. A source told The Post that Trump questioned why America should take in people from dark-skinned countries while being briefed on changes to the visa lottery system then longed for immigrants to come from white nations like Norway.

Needless to say, Trump is getting hit with accusations that he’s a racist and a white supremacist by wanting immigrants from an incredibly white country like Norway while dissing poorer nations with a darker citizenry. Not only that, Norwegians are claiming they wouldn’t want to come her because Trump has turned the U.S. into a “s***hole”:

This is literal white supremacy. He called countries with brown people "shitholes" and wants more people from countries like Norway, where the vast majority of people are white. https://t.co/nOV8k2jY25 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) January 11, 2018

RT if agree, it is truly sickening to have a White Supremacist as president “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said about people from Haiti, El Salvador & Africa in Oval Office. He then said we want more people from places like Norway pic.twitter.com/zmc91RkVxW — The Hummingbird 🐦 (@SaysHummingbird) January 11, 2018

It MUST be a coincidence that: * Trump insulted Haiti and Africa but is fine with Norway and Russia.

• Trump said the KKK marchers had some very fine people.

• Trump insulted the families of black and Muslim US soldiers.

• Trump's father was arrested at a KKK rally. — Donald J Orwell (@DonaldJOrwell) January 11, 2018

Calling the countries that many hard working Americans descended from “shitholes,” is racist. We, like any other American have for decades contributed to this nation with our lives, our blood, & our money. Nothing wrong with folks from Norway, but this racism is sickening. https://t.co/zaF8gr2qeY — Simar (@sahluwal) January 11, 2018

I live in Norway and would never move to USA. We have health care, free higher education, 5 weeks vacation, 8 hours work a day. No thanks Trump — Tuti (@ShkurteN) January 11, 2018

To the Nazi's, the purest Aryans were the Nordic people of Germany and Norway. “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries [Haiti and Africa] come here?” Trump exploded today, saying the U.S. should bring more people from countries like Norway. Connection? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 11, 2018

Now that Trump had called Haiti and African Nations "Shithole Countries" as opposed to Norway (whitelandia) will the media please start calling our Shithole President what he is? A WHITE SUPREMACIST.#ShitholePresident — Petty Queen Bravenak Exodus Wonderbitch Genius (@BravenakBlog) January 11, 2018

So Trump called Haiti and Africa "sh*tholes" and said he wanted more immigrants from countries like Norway. What part of "the Trump administration is a white supremacist regime" don't you all understand? pic.twitter.com/9FGynGWWzp — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 11, 2018

Someone tell President Shithole that leaving Norway to come here ESPECIALLY now would be like leaving Disneyland to clean toilets. — Bomb Cyclone (@SoSofieFatale) January 11, 2018

If Trump loves Norway so much, why doesn't he adapt some of it's laws? Like universal healthcare, a ban on guns, and anti-hate speech laws? 😛 — Gigakoops "GET RID OF THE NAZIS" Prower (@Gigakoops) January 11, 2018

