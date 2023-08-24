Donald Trump Seen In 1st Official Mugshot After Georgia Arrest

Former President Donald Trump’s mugshot has been released after he was brought into custody in Georgia on Thursday, Aug. 24. While the former president avoided having his mugshot taken in his previous arrests, he still had one taken as part of the booking procedure in his latest arraignment. The former president was in jail for “about 20 minutes,” per CNN, and released on a $200K bond.

While Trump was fingerprinted and booked following most of the standard procedures in his previous arrests, he didn’t have a mugshot taken prior. Mugshots are typically taken to identify suspects, but as there are many photos of Trump readily available (and he was one of the most well-known people in the world), he was able to avoid having one taken. Prior to the indictment being announced Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat shared that he planned to follow the standard booking protocol for Trump. “It doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” he told reporters, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices.”

Prior to his arrest, some of Trump’s co-defendants, including former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani also surrendered for arrest on Wednesday. Trump’s bond was set at $200,000 by the judge.

Unlike his previous arraignments, cameras were also allowed in the courtroom. This is the third time Trump has been arraigned in 2023. His first indictment came in New York City, where he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, including one for his alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. His second indictment included 37 counts of mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. He was arraigned in Miami, Florida. His third indictment came for federal charges relating to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which led to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Trump and his co-conspirators (who include Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and 16 others) received 41 charges in Fulton County, Georgia, including racketeering, False Statements and Solicitation of State Legislatures, high-ranking state officials, the creation and distribution of false electoral college documents, the harassment of election workers, the solicitation of Justice Department officials, the solicitation of then-Vice President Mike Pence, the unlawful breach of election equipment, and acts of obstruction.

Trump is currently in the midst of a 2024 campaign for president. When the Georgia indictment was announced, his campaign released a statement accusing prosecutors of trying to interfere in the upcoming election. “They could have brought this two and half years ago, yet they chose to do this for election interference reasons in the middle of President Trump’s successful campaign. He is not only leading all Republicans by a lot but he is leading against Joe Biden in almost every poll. President Trump represents the greatest threat to these Democrats’ political futures (and the greatest hope for America),” they said.