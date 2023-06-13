Donald Trump Arrested In Federal Courthouse In Classified Documents Case

Update (6/13/23 3:07 p.m. EST): Former President Donald Trump reportedly pleaded “not guilty” to 37 charges in the federal courthouse, during his arraignment.

Original: Former President Donald Trump arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami, where he will be arrested for the classified documents case just after 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday, June 13. Trump surrendered for arrest and arraignment in the federal court in the southern district of Florida. It was reported that Trump was finished under going the booking process, which included being fingerprinted and being read his rights, according to CNN. He will be arraigned and read a list of his charges and plea guilty or not guilty later on Tuesday.

Trump was indicted on 37 counts on Thursday, June 8. He was given individual counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and making false statements. He was also charged with 31 counts of willful retention of classified documents. His aide Walt Nauta also faces six counts of obstruction and concealment for his alleged involvement in the case. Nauta also arrived in court alongside Trump.

After the indictment, Special Counsel Jack Smith shared how important it was to keep these documents secure in the interest of national security and reinforced that no one, not even a former president, is above the law. “My office will seek a speedy trial in this matter consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused. We very much look forward to presenting our case to a jury of citizens in the southern district of Florida,” he said in a statement.

After Trump was indicted, he released a statement through his campaign website, pointing towards documents being found in President Joe Biden’s residence, but he ignored the fact that Biden has complied with investigators. “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN,” he said. “This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

Trump’s arrest on federal charges comes about two months after he was arrested in New York on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, including an alleged hush money payment to adult star Stormy Daniels. He surrendered for arrest and arraignment in Manhattan in April. Trump pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, and he has denied having an affair with Daniels.

The Republican presidential candidate is also the subject of a grand jury investigation in Georgia for efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He was also found liable for sexual assault and defamation in a case brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in the 90s.