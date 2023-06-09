Walt Nauta: Everything to Know On Trump Aide Indicated In Classified Docs Case

Walt Nauta, an aide to former President Donald Trump, faces six counts in relation to the classified documents case against Trump. Trump was also indicted on seven charges relating to mishandling documents and conspiracy to obstruct the Justice Department investigation on Thursday, June 8. The indictment was unsealed the following day.

After news broke that Nauta, 40, would be indicted also, Trump defended him on his Truth Social platform. “I have just learned that the ‘Thugs’ from the Department of Injustice will be Indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide. He has done a fantastic job! They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about ‘Trump.’ He is strong, brave, and a Great Patriot. The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!” he wrote. Find out more about Nauta and the charges against him here.

Walt Nauta Was Trump’s Aide

Prior to joining Trump as a personal aide, his job was a bit more straightforward. He actually served as a valet during Trump’s administration in the White House, per ABC News. Prior to becoming a valet, he held a few different roles with in the White House, including as a cook, and he also regularly delivered Diet Cokes to Trump, per Forbes. One of his positions was as Chief Petty Officer, which actually involved transporting boxes full of documents. He left his position as a White House valet in 2021 to become a personal aide to the former president.

When Trump received news of his indictment, he was staying at his golf course in West Bedminster, New Jersey on June 8, 2023. It was reported that Nauta had joined Trump at the New Jersey golf club this week, according to CNN.

The Charges Against Nauta

While Trump faces the brunt of the charges in the indictment, Nauta will face six counts for obstruction and concealment for his alleged conduct. His charges included “conspiracy to obstruct, withholding a document or record, and scheme to conceal,” according to NBC News. Nauta’s legal fees are reportedly being covered by Trump’s political organization.

There were 37 counts brought against Trump in the indictment, 31 of which were for willful retention of classified documents. The rest were single counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and making false statements, per CBS News.

While giving a brief statement about the indictment, Special Counsel Jack Smith said that he was looking forward to the case going to trial. “It’s very important for me to note that the defendants, in this case, must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” he said. “To that end, my office will seek a speedy trial in this matter consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused. We very much look forward to presenting our case to a jury of citizens in the southern district of Florida.”