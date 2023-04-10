Stormy Daniels Says Trump’s Arrest ‘Doesn’t Feel Like A Victory’ In New Interview: I’m ‘Numb’

Stormy Daniels opened up about not feeling the type of “catharsis” that she had anticipated with the news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment and arrest in a new interview with Intelligencer, published on Monday, April 10. The adult entertainer and director admitted to Trump’s indictment feeling somewhat anti-climatic after all this time.

In the interview, Stormy likened Trump’s arrest to bad sex, after anticipating an amazing night. “It doesn’t feel like I thought it would. It just doesn’t feel like anything. It doesn’t feel like a victory,” she said. She also added that she felt “numb,” when the news broke about Trump’s indictment.

At the start of the piece, Stormy performed a tarot reading for New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, where she spoke about what Trump’s arrest could mean for America. After drawing the sickle card, she explained that it was “not good,” before offering an explanation. “‘Sudden shock, trauma, wounds.’ Think of a sickle: You slice everything apart,” she said. “To me, this is the perfect combination for a riot or civil war.”

Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records, including an alleged hush money payment to Stormy to not speak publicly about an alleged affair between them. Trump pleaded “not guilty,” and he has denied having an affair with the entertainer. Trump was arrested and arraigned in New York Criminal Court on Tuesday, April 4. In her first interview after the arrest with Piers Morgan, Stormy did say that she would “absolutely” testify if asked. “I think having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am, and if they don’t, it almost feels like they’re hiding me,” she said.

Since Trump was indicted, Stormy has spoken about having mixed emotions about the whole thing. While she shared a humorous tweet making fun of him for being arrested on the day that he surrendered for arraignment, she did call the arrest “bittersweet” in an interview with The Sunday Times. “He’s done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before. I am fully aware of the insanity of it, being a porn star. But it’s also poetic,” she said.