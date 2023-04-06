Stormy Daniels Vows To ‘Absolutely’ Testify Against Trump If Asked In 1st Interview Since His Arrest

Stormy Daniels won’t be afraid to testify if she’s asked to in former President Donald Trump’s trial for his charges for falsifying business records. The adult entertainer, 44, said that she would “absolutely” take the witness stand if she’s asked in a preview of her first interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored since Trump, 76, was arrested.

Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan she will "absolutely" testify against Donald Trump if asked. "It's daunting, but I look forward to it. I have nothing to hide."@piersmorgan | @StormyDaniels | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/HJuEtRDMjs — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 6, 2023

When asked about what her feelings about testifying about her alleged affair with Trump are, Stormy admitted that it can be nerve-wracking, but she was still confident to share her story. “Anytime you’re up in the public eye, it’s scary,” she said. “It’s daunting, but I look forward to it. I have nothing to hide.”

Stormy continued and said that she didn’t think that there was anything that could be done to intimidate her from continuing to share her story. She also said she hoped to be called, because it would continue to validate her experience. “I’m the only one who has been telling the truth. You can’t shame me even more. I feel like if they don’t, it paints the picture that they know something about me that makes me untrustworthy or not reliable,” she said. “I think having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am, and if they don’t, it almost feels like they’re hiding me.”

She then suggested that if she wasn’t called on to testify, people would likely label her as “not credible” or as not “a good witness.” The full interview with Piers Morgan will air at 8 p.m. on TalkTV on Thursday, April 6.

Trump was arrested on 34 counts of falsifying business records, including an alleged hush money payment made to Stormy to prevent her from sharing her story about the alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election. Trump pleaded “Not Guilty” to the charges after surrendering for arraignment on Tuesday, April 4. He has also denied having an affair with Stormy.

Since Trump was indicted, Stormy has spoken out about him on a number of occasions, including tweeting a joke about his arrest on Tuesday. After his indictment was announced, Stormy shared that she felt “vindication” in an interview with The Sunday Times. “Trump is no longer untouchable,” she told the outlet. “A person in power is not exempt from the law. And no matter what your job is, or what your bank account says, you’re held accountable for the things you’ve said and done, and justice is served.”