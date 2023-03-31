Stormy Daniels Surprising Reaction To Donald Trump’s Indictment: ‘There’s No Joy’ In It

Stormy Daniels may not be jumping for joy with the news that former President Donald Trump was indicted in a grand jury investigation that she’s at the center of. The adult star’s lawyer Clark Brewster revealed that he spoke to her hours after the indictment came in on Thursday, March 30, in an interview with USA Today. While an alleged hush money payment to Daniels, 44, is the basis of the grand jury investigation, the attorney revealed that both of them felt it was “sad” to see Trump, 76, get indicted.

Brewster revealed that there was no schadenfreude for Daniels with the news, but she was hoping to see justice served. “The fact is that she feels bad that the guy has been charged,” he told the outlet. “But on the other hand, truly, she knew what the facts were and she wants him to deal with the truth as well. So from that perspective, there’s a degree of feeling like the system is working.”

Earlier in the discussion, Brewster revealed that the adult star hadn’t learned the news until a few hours after it happened, and she was “surprised” to learn that he had been indicted. The grand jury investigation centered on an alleged hush money payment to Stormy ahead of the 2016 election. She was reportedly paid $130,000 to try to prevent her from sharing her story about an alleged affair with Trump. The former president is reportedly facing 24 counts although exact charges haven’t been announced yet, per The New York Times. Trump is expected to turn himself in to the Manhattan District Attorney on Tuesday, April 4.

The lawyer said he “respects” the decision that the grand jury came to, but said he also felt like it was a “tragedy” to see a former president face criminal charges. Trump is the first president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. “But on behalf of Stormy and honestly myself, there’s no joy in seeing the man indicted,” he said.

While Daniels and her attorney aren’t “danc[ing] down the street” (as the entertainer had once tweeted she would do if Trump was indicted), her attorney did say that he trusted the system to work for justice to be served. “And, you know, it does prove the adage that we all believe from the time that we’re little kids that no man is above the law,” he remarked.