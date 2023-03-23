Melania Trump Reportedly ‘Angry’ About Stormy Daniels Drama: She ‘Doesn’t Want To Hear’ About It

Sources close to the former first lady revealed that she's still not happy about the alleged affair between the former president and adult entertainer.

March 23, 2023 2:55PM EDT
Former First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly not looking to hear any of the talk about the alleged hush money payment that her husband former President Donald Trump made to Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair. Sources close to Melania, 52, revealed that while she’s “happy” at Mar-a-Lago, she still doesn’t want to hear about the details of the alleged payment, according to a new report from People. 

The insider said while things are mostly good between Donald, 76, and Melania, but she’s tried to avoid news about the hush money payment, which has been in the headlines as a New York grand jury investigates the payment. “She remains angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned,” they told the outlet. “She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends.”

Despite not wanting to talk about it, Melania is still hoping for the best for her husband, even if she’s still unhappy about it. The source continued and said that she “wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight.”

Despite being averse to hearing about the drama related to Stormy, 44, the insider said she’s “happy” at Mar-a-Lago.” They said Melania is “surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband.” While she still attends to certain “duties,” the source said she and Donald do have some distance between them. “They don’t spend that much time together,” they said.

The report comes in the midst of the grand jury investigation into the alleged payment to Stormy. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has testified in the investigation. He previously claimed that he paid the adult star $130,000 to keep her from sharing her story about the alleged affair with Donald, and the former reality had promised to reimburse him in his memoir Disloyal. Trump has denied wrongdoing and that he had an affair with Stormy.

While an indictment hasn’t been announced just yet, the former president has continued to rail against the investigation on his Truth Social platform. He had claimed that he expected to be arrested, according to an “illegal leak” on Saturday, March 18. “The far and away leading Republican candidate and former president will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” he wrote. He was not arrested.

