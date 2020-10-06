Stormy Daniels Fires Back At Melania Trump For Calling Her A ‘Hooker’ In Secret Tape: ‘You Sold Your Soul’

Stormy Daniels lashed out at First Lady Melania Trump after hearing a secret recording, first shared by HL, in which she calls her a ‘porn hooker.’

Stormy Daniels has responded in an explosive fashion after hearing Stephanie Winston Wolkoff‘s secret recording of First Lady Melania Trump calling her a “porn hooker.” “Hahaha! Although I wasn’t paid for sex and therefore technically not a ‘hooker’ I’ll take being that over what you are any day,” Daniels tweeted on October 6. “You sold your p**** AND your soul… and I’m legal. Keep talking about me. I like your new t**s btw. Post (more) nudes? #bebest lol”

Daniels, an adult film star, allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, three months after the future FLOTUS gave birth to their son, Barron Trump. It was revealed in early 2018 that the Trump camp made her sign a nondisclosure agreement about the affair prior to the election, and that his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 for her silence. Before appearing on Cohen’s podcast, Mea Culpa, on October 5, Winston Wolkoff, Melania’s former best friend, shared a tape EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in which Melania discovered that Daniels would be gracing the cover of Vogue.

“If you Google, go Google and read it. Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she’ll be in one of the issues,” Melania tells a confused Winston Wolkoff, who asks her who has been shot in their July 2018 conversation. “Stormy,” Melania clarifies. “Oh, you didn’t read it? Because yesterday it came out. For Vogue! She will be in Vogue. Annie Leibovitz shot her.” Daniels did appear in Vogue‘s August 2018 issue with her lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

Winston Wolkoff explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife that Melania, who had been featured on the cover of Vogue in her wedding dress in 2005, hadn’t been offered one since becoming first lady. And here Daniels, the woman who allegedly slept with her husband was, being shot by one of the most famous fashion photographers of all time. “It was astonishment,” Winston Wolkoff said.

Winston Wolkoff, the author of the best-selling, explosive tell-all Melania and Me, released more secretly recorded remarks from her former friend on Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen. Cohen also spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY prior to the October 5 broadcast, praising Winston Wolkoff for her book, which delves deep into her 15-year friendship and working relationship with FLOTUS, which ended in 2018.

“She’s the yin to my yang. You can’t really understand the evil of the power of two that’s living in our house, until you understand both,” Cohen, who wrote a tell-all about President Trump called Disloyal, said. “What I found most interesting about Stephanie’s book is her interpretation and characterization of Melania,” he continued. “Because my interactions with [Melania], while many, are very different.”