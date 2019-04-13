Melania Trump’s Rep Fires Back At ‘Vogue’s Anna Wintour For Hinting That She Won’t Have Her On The Cover

Anna Wintour said that she and her team in ‘Vogue’ profile women with stances on ‘issues’ that they can agree with, which Melania’s rep interpreted as a snub.

First Lady Melania Trump, 48, has a “much more important” job than starring on the cover for Vogue, according to spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham. Melania’s representative was not happy with comments that Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, 69, recently made about how her high-profile fashion magazine vets its cover stars. “To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump, she’s been there, done that long before she was First Lady,” the spokeswoman said in a statement issued on April 12, according to Daily Mail. Melania starred on the magazine’s glossy cover in 2005, for an exclusive called “Donald Trump’s New Bride.”

Melania’s spokeswoman had more to say. “Her role as First Lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover. This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is. Unfortunately, Mrs. Trump is used to this kind of divisive behavior,” the representative added. The spokeswoman was calling out Wintour’s filmed interview with CNN on April 5, as the fashion editor was asked why Vogue puts first ladies on its covers (Melania’s name was never actually mentioned).

“You have to stand up for what you believe in and you have to take a point of view,” Wintour told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “We profile women in the magazine that we believe in the stand that they’re taking on issues we support them, we feel that they are leaders.” The journalist then told Wintour that she’s “overtly political in your profiles and in what you stand for.”

“If you’re talking about the first lady [Michelle Obama] or Senator [Kamala] Harris, obviously these are women that we feel are icons and inspiring to women from a global perspective,” Wintour replied. “I also feel even more strongly now that this is not a time to try — and I think one has to be fair, one has to look at all sides — but I don’t think it’s a moment not to take a stand.” Wintour has made this clear by giving Michelle three covers during her run as FLOTUS, and featuring Hillary Clinton on Vogue’s cover in 1998. Former Republican first ladies Barbara and Laura Bush were not shot for the front cover, but they were featured within the magazine. Wintour has been the editor-in-chief of the Condé Nast publication since 1988.