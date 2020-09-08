Michael Cohen Claims Trump Made Gross Comment About His Daughter When She Was 15 In Book

Michael Cohen’s ‘Disloyal’ delivers scathing info about his 12 years as Donald Trump’s lawyer, detailing his inappropriate interactions with women — including his then-15-year-old daughter, Samantha.

Donald Trump could be crude, but even Michael Cohen was shocked when the businessman commented on his daughter’s appearance. The president’s former lawyer writes in Disloyal: A Memoir that during a 2012 trip to a resort in Las Vegas, Trump whistled and told him to look over at the tennis courts. “Look at that piece of ass,” Trump allegedly told Cohen. “I would love a piece of that.” He was talking about Cohen’s then-15-year-old, Samantha. Cohen added that Trump didn’t correct himself when he learned that the girl playing tennis was his teenage daughter.

“Trump turned to me, now surprised. ‘That’s your daughter? When did she get so hot?’ I said nothing, thinking to myself, or should I say allowing myself to think: what a f***ing creep,” Cohen writes in Disloyal, adding that Trump asked Samantha to give him a kiss on the cheek shortly afterward. “When did you get such a beautiful figure? You’re really grown up,” the future president allegedly told the teenager. He then allegedly offered Cohen a “bro-like bumped fist” before joking that he’d be dating one of Samantha’s friends “in a few years.”

Cohen said his daughter told him afterward that he should quit working for the Trump Organization. The incident with Samantha isn’t Trump’s only inappropriate interaction with women that Cohen writes about in Disloyal, which was released September 8. Cohen said that he had never witnessed Trump grab anyone “by their genitals,” like he described in the famous Access Hollywood tape — but he believed it could happen. After all, he wrote, he’d allegedly seen Trump “corner pretty women in his office and forcibly kiss them as they recoiled; he would grab the women by their cheeks and kiss them plum on the lips.”

He takes a deep dive into Trump’s time as the owner of the Miss Universe Organization, echoing the claims of former contestants who said he walked in on them changing backstage. “Wait until you get backstage as these beauties are getting dressed and made up,” Trump allegedly told him in 2010, after making him an MUO board member. “They are the finest pieces of ass from every state and country.” Trump allegedly told him in the same conversation, “Michael, you have no idea how beautiful these women are. Just make sure you stay married.”

Cohen is currently serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2018 to tax evasion and lying to Congress about paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy playmate Karen McDougal to keep quiet about alleged affairs with the president. In May 2020, he was released from federal prison into home confinement in NYC due to COVID-19 concerns — but he wasn’t out for long. He was taken back into federal custody in July for refusing to agree to his home confinement conditions. He was released from prison, again, that same month, and will serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest. His term ends November 22, 2021.

The White House denied all allegations in Disloyal, telling HollywoodLife in a statement: “Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it’s unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies.” Disloyal: A Memoir hits bookshelves on September 8.