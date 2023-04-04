Stormy Daniels Breaks Silence After Trump Is Charged With 34 Felonies

Stormy Daniels spoke out for the first time since former President Donald Trump was arrested in relation to the alleged hush money payment to her on Tuesday, April 4. As the former president faced arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse, Stormy took to Twitter to share a somewhat not safe to work message, poking fun at Trump’s arrest, while clapping back at people who may attack her.

The beginning of Stormy’s tweet was a somewhat profane response to people who made fun of her because of her career, but she joked that she was in a much better position than Trump. She said that she was having a lot “more fun” with her partner “instead of under arrest.”

Trump had pleaded “not guilty” to 34 felony charges in the Manhattan court on Tuesday, days after it was announced that he was indicted on Thursday, March 30. Prior to leaving Trump Tower to surrender for his arrest, he lashed out against District Attorney Alvin Bragg and State Supreme Court Justice Juan M. Merchan on his Truth Social platform.

Trump was released from court following the arraignment, where he quickly went to his motorcade. Trump is expected to address his supporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Tuesday night.

After Trump was first indicted, Stormy admitted that she had mixed feelings about his indictment in an interview with The Sunday Times. Despite admitting that it was “bittersweet,” she clearly wanted justice to be served. “A person in power is not exempt from the law. And no matter what your job is, or what your bank account says, you’re held accountable for the things you’ve said and done, and justice is served,” she said. “It’s bittersweet. He’s done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before. I am fully aware of the insanity of it, being a porn star.”