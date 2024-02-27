Melania Trump Wanted Husband Donald to be ‘Humiliated’ by Stormy Daniels Scandal, Stephanie Grisham Claims

New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers published her bombshell book, American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, and it includes allegations about Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump. In one chapter, Melania’s former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, claimed that the former First Lady, 53, wanted her husband, 77, to feel “humiliated” after the news of the Stormy Daniels scandal broke.

After Stormy, 44, publicly claimed in 2018 that she had been paid $130,000 to keep her alleged affair with Donald private, Melania flew to Mar-a-Lago without her husband. In one section of Katie’s book, Stephanie told the writer, “I think [Melania] was pissed at Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off,” per PEOPLE.

“Grisham, who traveled with her on that jaunt, said that the First Lady had wanted to communicate her anger to the president,” Katie wrote, according to the outlet.

“I think she was pissed at Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off." .@people looks at the times Melania and Donald Trump clashed while they were in the White House – from my book: https://t.co/usNcsz62QQ — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) February 27, 2024

News of Melania’s alleged mindset about her husband comes weeks after Stormy revealed that she is releasing her documentary, Stormy, on March 18. The film is expected to detail the adult film actress’ side of the story when she was paid by Donald’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, to keep her alleged affair with Donald private. Though the former Apprentice star denied Stormy’s claims, she claimed that they had sex during Melania’s pregnancy with her and Donald’s son, Barron.

Elsewhere in the new book, Katie wrote about how Melania would indirectly respond to critical moments during her husband’s presidency. One infamous incident was when Melania wore a jacket that read, “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” while visiting a migrant center to speak with child immigrants. At the time, Donald’s controversial statements about immigrants had caused an uproar. The book noted that Stephanie “later recalled that Trump summoned the two of them [her and Melania] to his office, yelled at them, and then decided that the official explanation for the jacket would be that Melania was speaking directly to the media.”

Melania “did not seem to mind standing apart from her husband,” Katie claimed in her book, which was released on Tuesday, February 27.