Stormy Daniels’ Bombshell Documentary: How to Stream ‘Stormy’ & More

Stormy Daniels had to weather her own storm in 2018 after she claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump, which the businessman denied. Amid their legal dispute, it was discovered that the Apprentice alum’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Stormy hush money to keep quiet about the alleged past relationship. The sum Michael paid her was around $130,000. Stormy filed a lawsuit against Donald, claiming that the NDA that she had to sign in the past was invalid. Now, in her own words, the adult film star is getting candid in the upcoming documentary, Stormy.

When Is the Release Date for ‘Stormy’?

Stormy is now streaming on Peacock following its March 18, 2024, release date. The doc is directed by Britney vs. Spears’ producer Sarah Gibson and is produced by Erin Lee Carr, who directed the same documentary.

What Is Stormy Daniels’ Documentary About?

According to the official description of the doc, Stormy “delves into the life and times of Stormy Daniels, as she shares her story and account of events that have become part of American history. The film takes the audience behind the curtain as Stormy navigates being a mother, an artist and an advocate working hard to reinvent herself, while still grappling with the bombshell that went off in her life five years earlier.”

“From reporters to lawyers to politicians, many have attempted to define Stormy Daniels,” the synopsis continues. “Stormy tells the unvarnished truth about an unlikely American icon — this time, in her own words.”

According to the official teaser video, Stormy unravels the moments when she was hounded by paparazzi and reporters years ago, seemingly from when she was pulled into Donald Trump’s legal affairs. At the end of the teaser, the doc points out, “There’s a storm coming,” before the porn star is seen getting ready to unravel her point of view. Viewers expect to hear Stormy’s perspective on her alleged affair with the politician.

Where to Stream the ‘Stormy’ Documentary

Stormy is streaming on Peacock now.

What Happened Between Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump?

Although Donald denied the affair allegations and accused her of lying, Stormy sat down with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes in August 2018 to detail her alleged sexual encounter with the former media personality.

“I asked him if I could use his restroom, and he said, ‘Yes, you know, it’s through those — through the bedroom, you’ll see it,’” Stormy began. “So, I excused myself, and I went to the restroom. You know, I was in there for a little bit and came out, and he was sitting, you know, on the edge of the bed when I walked out, perched. … I realized exactly what I’d gotten myself into. And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’”

Stormy then clarified that she consented to having sex with Donald and claimed that he did not use a condom.

“I had it coming for making a bad decision for going to someone’s room alone, and I just heard the voice in my head, ‘Well, you put yourself in a bad situation and bad things happen, so you deserve this,’” she added in her interview.