Sebastian Stan to Play Donald Trump in New Film ‘The Apprentice’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Sebastian Stan, 41, is set to play a young Donald Trump, 77, in the upcoming film The Apprentice, Deadline reported on Wednesday. The actor will reportedly be joined by Succession‘s Jeremy Strong and Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s Maria Bakalova in the project, which is being directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi. Production apparently started this week

According to Deadline, The Apprentice will “examine Trump’s efforts to build his real estate business in New York in the ’70s and ’80s, while also digging into his relationship with infamous attorney Roy Cohn.” It’s also described as “a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of a major American dynasty,” and sources told the outlet that Strong will play Cohn and Bakalova will play Trump’s first wife, Ivana.

The writer for The Apprentice is reportedly Gabriel Sherman, whose bestselling book The Loudest Voice in the Room inspired Showtime’s miniseries The Loudest Voice, which starred Russell Crowe as Fox News founder Roger Ailes. The reported producers of the film are Daniel Beckerman of Scythia Films, Jacob Jerek of Profile Pictures and Ruth Treacy of Taylored Films, and the executive producers are Grant Johnson, Gabriel Sherman and Amy Baer.

News about the The Apprentice comes as Trump stands trial in New York for fraud. Despite being under multiple indictments in multiple cases, he’s still considering running for president as the Republican nominee once again.

Stan’s portrayal of Trump will come after he portrayed rocker Tommy Lee in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. The show documented Lee’s romance with Baywatch star and Playboy model Pamela Anderson as well as the infamous moment when their sex tape was stolen and leaked. Anderson was played by Lily James. Stan was nominated for an Emmy Award, Critics Choice Award, and a Golden Globe Award for his work in the miniseries.

In addition to Pam & Tommy, some of the other films and shows Stan has been known for include Captain America: The First Avenger, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, I, Tonya, Gossip Girl, and Once Upon a Time.