Amalija Knavs: Everything You Need to Know About Melania Trump’s Mother After Her Death at 78

Amalija Knav, the mother-in-law of former President Donald Trump has died, according to a social media statement by his wife Melania on January 9, 2024. “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” Melania wrote via Twitter (X) on Tuesday evening. “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.” Amalija was 78.

Donald had previously revealed that Amalija had been very sick during a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, December 31. The former president told partygoers that Melania’s mother had been in the hospital recovering. He revealed that Amalija’s illness was also why his wife was absent from the Trump family Christmas photo.

In a fan-captured video, Donald shared well-wishes for his mother-in-law, who he said was staying at a “great hospital” in Miami. “Melania—great first lady, so popular, people love her. She’s right now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother Amalija is very ill. Hopefully, she’ll be recovering. She’s very ill,” he said. “It’s a tough one. So, she sends her love to everybody.”

Upon news of her death, get to know more about Amalija’s life here.

Amalija Married to Melania’s Dad Viktor in 1966

As many Americans know, Melania is a Slovenian immigrant. Her parents Amalija and Viktor Knav have been married since 1966, and they had Melania four years later. The family came up in a two-bedroom apartment in Sevnica, per Town and Country. They also have an older daughter Ines who is a year older than Melania.

She Became a U.S. Citizen in 2018

Both of Melania’s parents became United States citizens in 2018, according to The Florida Times Union. They had a special citizenship ceremony in New York City. “This golden experiment, these doors that are in America, remain hinged open to beautiful people as they have today,” their lawyer said in a statement.

She Worked in a Textile Factory

Much of Melania’s early interest in fashion likely came from her mother. Amalija began her career on her family farm, but she went on to work in a textile factory, according to The New York Times. When her daughters were young, she spent much time sewing clothes for the two of them.

Her Husband Was a Car Salesman

Melania’s father was also a member of the Communist Party in Slovenia. When the future first lady was a child, her dad worked as a salesman in a state-owned car dealership, according to GQ. He also briefly worked as a chauffeur. He did run into some legal trouble in the 70s for tax evasion, but he was cleared by Slovenia’s statute of limitations.

She Attended Many Events with Her Daughter & Son-in-Law

While Viktor and Amalija are private citizens, they have supported their son-in-law and daughter. They’ve celebrated holidays with the former first family and they’ve been seen attending official events as well.