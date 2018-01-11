Chelsea Handler Slammed For ‘Anti-Gay’ Tweet Against Lindsey Graham

Chelsea Handler loves to say controversial things, but fans think she crossed a line with a seemingly anti-gay tweet against Sen. Lindsey Graham. We’ve got what she wrote.

Whoa! Chelsea Handler seems to have a hard time finding the balance between comedy and just plain being a bully. The 42-year-old called out South Carolina’s Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham as allegedly being in the closet after hearing him speak in a meeting with President Donald Trump, 71. On Jan. 10 she tweeted “Holy, f**k f**k. I just the video of Trump’s bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday. Hey, @ LindseyGrahamSC what kind of d**k sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?” Yikes! Lindsay has a high voice and a southern accent and many fans are calling Chelsea’s comment anti-gay.

In his meeting with Trump on immigration reform, Graham heaped praise upon the president, someone who he used to bash when he was just a candidate. “I’ve been doing this for ten years—I don’t think I’ve seen a better chance to get this done than I do right now, because of you,” the never married 62-year-old gushed to Trump. Chelsea seemed to imply that the prez had some sort of sordid video on him for the senator to become such a puppet for everything the commander-in-chief wants.

Graham has a longstanding record against gay rights, supporting the Defense of Marriage Act and opposing gay marriage. But now Chelsea is the one being called anti-gay for her tweet about the senator. Here’s her initial tweet followed by the outrage:

Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan “meeting” yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 11, 2018

My 9-year old GAY SON is in tears after reading your homophobic rant. SHAME ON YOU. pic.twitter.com/RIEpJVkOpo — Independents For Bernie (@IndiesForBernie) January 11, 2018

This is outrageous. ANY weaponization of sexual orientation is homophobic – period. I don’t care who does it…. https://t.co/VhoWivK1Sr — StacePast (@stacepast) January 12, 2018

I'm no @LindseyGrahamSC fan, but @ChelseaHandler is being straight up homophobic. If a Republican said something like this, they'd be burning down the RNC… https://t.co/tGNM6brHgw — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) January 11, 2018

This is the most homophobic tweet in the history of twitter. — Dailey🐻 Go Titans (@DaileyOfficial) January 11, 2018



