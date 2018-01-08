Nicole Kidman Leaves Out 2 Older Kids From Golden Globes Acceptance Speech & Fans Are Upset

Fans are freaking out that Nicole Kidman snubbed her two adopted older kids from her Golden Globes acceptance speech while giving a shout-out to her two little girls.

Nicole Kidman, 50, kicked off the 2018 Golden Globes with the first win of the evening as Best Actress in a TV movie or limited series for her portrayal of domestic violence victim Celeste Wright in HBO’s Big Little Lies. As usual she gave gushing praise to her proud and loving husband Keith Urban, 50, but also gave a shout-out to the couple’s young daughters Sunday, nine, and Faith, seven. “Thank you so much,” Nicole excitedly exclaimed in her acceptance speech. “Oh, first cab off the rank. That means my daughters are still awake. So Sunny, Faith, I love you. I’m bringing this home to you, babies.” See pics of the top Golden Globes show moments, here.

Well, some fans decided to get all up in arms about the fact that she didn’t mention her two older adopted kids with ex Tom Cruise, 55. Well, there’s probably a good reason for that as Isabella, 25, and Connor Cruise, 22, allegedly began to distance themselves from their mom after her 2001 divorce from Tom because Nic was no longer part of the Church of Scientology, of which their action star dad is one of the top members. Ex-members like Nicole are labelled “SP’s” or “suppressive persons” and are shunned by members of the church.

By most accounts, Nicole has had little interaction with Isabella and Connor in years since, while they are still close to their Scientologist dad. In Leah Remini‘s 2015 book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology she recalled sharing a car ride to the airport after Tom and Katie Holmes‘ 2006 Italian wedding with Nic’s oldest kids and asked if they’d seen their mom lately. She said Isabella snapped back, “Not if I have a choice,” saying the actress was an SP.

While people were busy dragging Nicole on Twitter for not mentioning her eldest children in her speech, others fired back with comments like, “You realize that her adopted children with Tom Cruise have been raised by Tom Cruise, the most famous member of Scientology, a religion that preaches shunning family who leave the religion, right? Feel sorry for Nicole Kidman, not her adopted children who abandoned her.” Also, Nicole sees her little girls every day and is a hands on mom to raising them. OF COURSE she’s going to thank them in her speech as they are the center of her universe alongside Keith.

Still, some fans just couldn’t help but slam the actress for the omission of her older kids and wouldn’t let it go:

That awkward feeling when Nicole Kidman only mentions her biological kids in her speech😬😬😬 #criiiiiinge #goldenglobes2018 — Neele P (@NeeleP) January 8, 2018

Nicole Kidman doesn’t thank her kids with Tom Cruise for the second time in a row? Awkz #goldenglobes — Betches (@betchesluvthis) January 8, 2018

:::whispers::: I love Nicole Kidman, but I still think it's weird that she completely stopped mentioning her Cruise kids as her kids ("my daughters Faith and Sunny") #GoldenGlobes — Santa Banana (@BananaEsq) January 8, 2018

Are we gonna talk about how Nicole Kidman didn’t thank her Tom Cruise kids? Um, those are still your kids right? #GoldenGlobes2018 — StoneColdStephAustin (@bidibidibergie) January 8, 2018

Did Nicole Kidman forget she has two kids with Tom Cruise in her thank you speech? #GoldenGlobes — Ben Mayberry (@SeaLifeBen) January 8, 2018

