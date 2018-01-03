‘Teen Mom’ Fans Beg MTV To Fire Briana DeJesus After She Laughs At Suicide Forest Video

‘Teen Mom’ star Briana De Jesus just got herself in plenty of hot water for making a sick joke about the Japanese suicide forest video. Now fans are calling her out big time.

OMG! You’d think after seeing the incredible backlash against YouTube star Logan Paul, 22, for his disgusting video showing a man who had just committed suicide in a Japanese forest that getting a laugh out if it days later would be a HUGE career mistake. Well, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, 23, either wants to get herself a ton of negative attention, or she’s a twisted human being for posting jokes about it on her Twitter account on Jan. 3. She wrote “My sister just made me watch a video of a whole bunch of boys going into the Suicide forest to explore and Wow men are pussies lmao,” followed by a ton of weepy crying emojis to make fun of everyone who was offended by the twisted and vile video.

Briana says she’s now going to pay a visit to the suicide forest in May to see the place for herself after getting a good Groupon deal and made jokes out of what items she needed to bring. Now her fans are telling her how disrespectful that is since it is not a tourist attraction like Disneyland, it’s a place of great and solemn tragedy. “This is no fun hunted house. It’s a place where ppl go & commit suicide. If your gonna go, go to pray. Pay respect, or for awareness. This is far from a great tourist attraction. I like you but this isn’t right,” one fan wrote. Another replied, “Seriously I think you should stop and consider how you would feel if this was one of your family members who had gone to@this forest to end their life. It’s not a tourist attraction.”

Briana later claimed that, “It wasn’t the Logan video. I said a bunch of men…last time I recalled Logan had females with him too lol.” She got called out big time for “backtracking” and still faced harsh criticism. One fan hit her with “Awfully coincidental that it happens to be when everyone is freaking out about the LP video. It’s very tasteless and he has apologized for it. Nothing to be “hype” about a place where people often go to end their life”

Some fans even called for MTV to drop her from Teen Mom 2, but Briana continued to defend her decision to take a vacation to the suicide forest. She told one fan, “I did educate myself. I know what the Forest is known for but there’s also beautiful scenery out there and tons of ice caves. My uncle committed suicide so I had my fair share also it’s life, things happen like that everyday. I’ll never disrespect.” Ummm, okay Briana…whatever you say.

