‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry’s Feud With Jenelle Evans Rages On With New Diss: ‘You Have 10+ Mugshots’

Kailyn Lowry showed no mercy toward Jenelle Evans on Twitter as their ongoing feud got even more intense. Read their epic disses the two sent each other here!

Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry, 25, and Jenelle Evans, 26, just upped their feud to ugly new heights as the two took to Twitter to absolutely bash each other. We reported earlier how Kailyn slammed Jenelle on Twitter for sending her a cease and desist letter, especially since Jenelle shared a negative article that alleges Chris Lopez might not be the father of Kailyn’s son Lux. Well, in response to Kailyn tweeting at Jenelle to not “ever f*cking try to scare” her, Jenelle called Kailyn “thirsty for attention” and fired back writing, “Kail… I have sent you screenshots of the tweets you’ve posted over the years. They [were] included in your letter but you don’t care to mention that part. You know none of us write any of these articles we get paid to post.” Kailyn adamantly denied that she had been sent the screenshots in the cease and desist letter, and at one point, Kailyn even wrote, “If you have 10+ mugshots do not try to blame me for you not being [able] to secure a job.” Someone get the calamine lotion out, because that was a burn of epic proportions. Check out their insane back-and-forth below!

Jenelle not only sent Kailyn a cease and desist, she sent one as well to fellow Teen Mom Chelsea Houska Deboer, 26. While Chelsea hasn’t gotten involved in this Twitter bout yet, her dad Randy Houska tweeted, “That is so much bullsh*t. ‘I have nothing to do with the stuff posted on my page’ Eff that. Everything that goes on at Houska Dental falls on my shoulders.”

Time will tell whether or not Chelsea will respond to this insane feud. Click here to see pics of Jenelle and David Eason.

@PBandJenelley_1 Jenelle don’t ever fucking try to scare me with a cease & desist when you’re posting this BULLSHIT. https://t.co/pxLkgiGuDg — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 28, 2017

Kail… I have sent you screenshots of the tweets you’ve posted over the years. They we’re included in your letter but you don’t care to mention that part.. You know none of us write any of these articles we get paid to post. https://t.co/kticqMKlRi — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) December 29, 2017

For you to get on here AGAIN to tweet about some drama goes to show how thirsty you are for attention constantly, you try way too hard. It’s funny. https://t.co/kticqMKlRi — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) December 29, 2017

If you have 10+ mugshots do not try to blame me for you not being to secure a job. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 29, 2017

That wasn’t even worth responding to. Over it — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 29, 2017

HollywoodLifers, who do you think emerged victorious in their Twitter bout? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.