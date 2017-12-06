August Ames’ Fans Fiercely Defend Her From Hateful Comments After Tragic Death

Since porn star August Ames’ tragic suicide, her fans have taken to Twitter to defend her against some truly vile comments!

August Ames was a rising adult film star when she hung herself on Dec. 6. Afterwards many individuals have taken to social media to tastelessly make light of her passing with jokes and crude comments. Thankfully, many fans and followers have also stepped forward to set them straight! Regardless of the way she made her living, her supporters argue that she deserves their respect now. Head here to take a look back at August in images.

“Seeing jokes about a woman’s suicide because she starred in adult films. F**k you people. You’re disgusting. Her life was just as valuable than (sic) anyone else’s. How heartless can you be?!” one individual wrote. “It’s f**ked up that August Ames died and everyone has porn jokes….some of ya’ll ni**as with jokes wouldn’t ever see p***y if it wasn’t on a screen. Show some respect,” another added to the conversation. It’s inspiring to see people demand decency under these polarizing circumstances.

As we previously reported, Ventura County’s Medical Examiner ruled August’s (whose real name is Mercedes Grabowski) death a suicide by hanging. “Mercedes Grabowski died of asphyxia due to hanging. [The] manner is suicide,” their spokesperson told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. On Dec. 2, August found herself getting bombarded with critical comments on Twitter for complaining that a male adult film star she was going to do a scene with had done a gay scene previously. Her words were interpreted as homophobic and comments quickly became ruthless. Many believe the backlash she experienced could have contributed to her choosing to take her own life.

Seeing jokes about a woman’s Suicide because she starred in adult films. Fuck you people. You’re disgusting. Her life was just as valuable than anyone else’s. How heartless can you be?! #augustames #rip — tayLORD (@lordtrj) December 6, 2017

It’s fucked up that August Ames died and everyone has porn jokes….some of y’all niggas with jokes wouldn’t ever see pussy if it wasn’t on a screen. Show some respect — Upscale Vandal (@Upscale_Vandal) December 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you enjoying seeing August defended as much as we are? Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below.