YAY! After a full summer of stars stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, the host got them to read some truly vile tweets about themselves. We’ve got the incredible new ‘Mean Tweets’ autumn edition, right here.

With all of the ugliness and negativity going in the world….let’s bring on some more! Jimmy Kimmel, 49, brought the always awesome Mean Tweets segment on Sept. 25 just in time for autumn, and we’re dying over how cruel some people can be to Hollywood’s biggest stars. First up was the star of the biggest female action hit of the summer. “Gal Gadot? Imma be wondering why that woman got no t*tties,” the 32-year-old Wonder Woman star read. “They’re there, don’t worry” she assured the troll while looking down at her low-cut dress.

She wasn’t the only one who got called out over a body part. “I bet that John Lithgow‘s ball sack looks exactly like his face” the esteemed actor, 71, read. “My face is not complimented but my ball sack is,” he quipped back in return. HAH! He wasn’t the only one who had fun with someone’s evil trolling. “Can Gwyneth Paltrow just stick to steaming her vagina and shut the f*ck up for f*cks sake,” the Goop founder, 44, read with a hearty laugh. Bring it on haters!

“Jake Gyllenhaal has the most punchable face of all time. I’d love nothing more than to sock him in his nice, soft starry-eyed pug face,” the 36-year-old Stronger star read with a little bit of hurt in his eyes. The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss , 35, got a compliment — then sad shade for her looks. “Elisabeth Moss looks stunning. I think she can clean up well despite m grandmother’s opinion that she’s hideous,” she read, looking sad. See pics of celeb Mean Tweets, here.

“Jim Parsons looks like a ventriloquist’s dummy that came to life to become a sex offender,” the 44-year-old Big Bang Theory star read, then blushed saying “Oh my.” J-Law, 27, of course got a REALLY great mean tweet and came hard with an equally killer response. “I bet Jennifer Lawrence gives really unenthusiastic hand jobs,” she read then quipped “How do they know?” as if it were true!

Of course there was plenty of penis shade. Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster Waldau, 47, read, “Jaime Lannister has a tiny d*ck. Pass it on.” Next up was “Is Kumail Nanjiani‘s d*ck multiple colors?” The 39-year-old Silicon Valley actor read. He looked straight into the camera and said “Yes, every shade of your mom’s lipstick. And her butt hole.” ZING!

Alec Baldwin, 59, recently won an Emmy for his portrayal of President Donald Trump, 71, on SNL but someone out there hated it. “Just tried watching Saturday Night Live. Unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny. Alec Baldwin’s impersonation can’t get any worse,” was the mean tweet from none other than Trump himself! Alec had one response, tilting his head and saying “Sad!”

