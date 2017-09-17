Donald Trump Trolled After Retweeting A GIF Of Himself Hitting Hillary Clinton With A Golf Ball

President Donald Trump decided to retweet a violent GIF in which he knocks a golf ball into Hillary Clinton’s back! As you probably guessed, voters are not happy about it! Here’s their Twitter responses.

President Donald Trump did it again. The 71-year-old businessman-turned-politician retweeted a violent post that has Americans shocked and dismayed. Early on Sunday, Sept. 17, the U.S. president shared a GIF that had been edited so that it looks as though he is driving a golf ball right in his 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton‘s back as she boards an airplane. Well, countless Twitter users did not find Trump’s decision to retweet such imagery remotely presidential! Check out more pics of the Trump right here.

“I don’t find this funny,” one user responded to the GIF. “POTUS is tearing apart US, making us look like fools to the rest of the world & ultimately endangering our lives!” “Hey everyone! Bring golf balls to the next Trump event! You know, as a joke! He’ll laugh and laugh and we’ll all throw them at him!” another posted. “Thank you for yet again proving that you are not fit to president of anything,” yet another wrote. This is just a small sampling of the outrage volleyed back at the polarizing Commander-in-Chief.

And this is hardly the first time Trump has opted to retweet violent imagery aimed at his enemies. In July, he shared a GIF edited to look like he is attacking a man with the CNN logo superimposed on his face. “How the f*** are you a president,” Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, 21, wrote in response. Then in August, he retweeted an image of a train with his named on its side rolling over another man with the CNN logo superimposed over him. This retweet came just after a woman named Heather Heyer was tragically killed when she was hit by a car during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 14.

HollywoodLifers, are you liking citizens’ fiery responses to the POTUS’s retweet? Let us know below.