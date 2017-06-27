Durte Dom: YouTube Star Slammed After Teen Girls Claim He ‘Grabbed’ Their Butts & More

YouTuber Durte Dom is under fire after multiple women have allegedly come forward to say he harassed them, and other YouTube stars are rallying against Durte, too. Here’s what’s going on.

It all started when Elijah Daniel, a YouTube star known for the the Elijah & Christine series along with Christine Sydelko (AKA the people behind “shooketh,”) mysteriously tweeted about a “creep” on June 26: “Crazy when a boy who jokes about f*cking underage girls all the time is also a creep irl too but haha its just his brand right?” Elijah wrote. Durte Dom then tweeted in reply to him: “Don’t make me f*ck your mom,” to which Elijah responded: “The fact u knew it was about u says a lot.” From there, a line of accusations — that he “unzipped” women’s clothing, “filmed” women without their consent, and “touched” them — surfaced.

Not quite following yet? The story started to unravel as Elijah posted more tweets. “Your reasoning for grabbing my friends ass 3 times without consent was ‘my little friend alcohol said it was ok…” Elijah fired back. He then posted screenshots of conversations he had with friends who were allegedly harassed by Durte, which you can see below. #DurteDomIsOverParty started trending on Twitter on June 27 as fans began to learn more, and Durte’s defense was: “The party was 18+, the girl snuck in. don’t fool yourself.” Elijah also claims that more YouTubers came forward to share their stories, implying that the alleged incident was not a one-time occurrence. Take a look at the exchanges:

@elijahdaniel this is what happened to me it's not a big deal just creeps me out now. He even liked my tweet abt it. #DurteDomIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/PdaKEUEDrG — Sky (@anonsmithyy) June 27, 2017

when one creepy story comes out they all do huh fam pic.twitter.com/8TRjm9oDII — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 27, 2017

cool you still physically touched and grabbed my other friends tho. where's your excuse for that? oh right just alcohol! all good then bruh! https://t.co/fIluYpu6eg — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 27, 2017

no rachel it started when he physically grabbed my friend who is a well known youtuber's ass multiple times & kissed her without consent https://t.co/cYa7Lhsz28 — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 27, 2017

THE 15YR OLD GIRL DM'D ME HER STORY AFTER I TWEETED ABOUT HIM GRABBING MY FRIEND HOW CAN YALL NOT GRASP THIS? https://t.co/LfEHTlK8bK — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 27, 2017

ok the amount of youtubers texting and dm'ing me their creepy dom stories lmfao for sure just a one time occurrence tho pic.twitter.com/GDB3jdTo92 — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 27, 2017

bro have you literally harassed every female youtuber in LA holy fucking shit this is so sad you're so fucking gross @DurteDom pic.twitter.com/vUnu8IyoKi — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 27, 2017

the party was 18+, the girl snuck in. don't fool yourself. https://t.co/i9ePcRMA1N — Durte Dom (@DurteDom) June 27, 2017

Now, fans are unfollowing Durte left and right. “When you go to unsubscribe but you where never subscribed in the first place lol #DurteDomIsOverParty,” one fan tweeted. “JUST BECAUSE IT WAS AN 18+ PARTY DOESN’T GIVE YOU THE RIGHT TO FILM SOMEONE WITHOUT THEIR CONSENT,” another wrote. We’ll be updating this post as we learn more, and HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about all this?