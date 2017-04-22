Earth Day: Celebs Cheer On Thousands Marching For Science In Defiance Of Trump

Hollywood rocked it out for Earth Day & the March For Science rallies across the world on Apr. 22. Chelsea Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more praised the event to prove to President Trump science matters in tweets you have to see!
Hollywood joined the March For Science in force! Celebrities took to social media to show their love for Earth Day and the protests taking place all over the world on Saturday, Apr. 22. The nonpartisan event’s goal has been to show politicians that people really do care about the sciences and to protest potential budget cuts to research programs. “The March for Science is a celebration of science,” the organizers said. “It is about the very real role that science plays in each of our lives.”
Chelsea Clinton, 37, Kerry Washington, 40, and Mark Ruffalo, 49, proudly spoke out in praise of the event. “Sending love and gratitude to everyone at the #MarchForScience today!!!!! Thank you for standing up for TRUTH,” Kerry wrote on her Twitter account. Debra Messing, 48, posted a photo from the march taking place in Washington D.C. and said, “THIS is so Beautiful #MarchForScience.” Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bindi Irwin, 18, made their voices heard on social media to remind everyone how important it is to care for the world we live.
This #EarthDay, get informed. #Regram #RG @leonardodicapriofdn: What would it look like if Nature drew a map of the Earth? This new interactive ecoregion map is defined by the plant species and animal species that live there. Green colors show different kinds of forests, gold and brown colors show grasslands and shrublands, purple colors show mountain and cold taiga regions. Click the link in the bio to take a look. #EarthDay
President Donald Trump, 70, and his government policies obviously weighed heavily on the minds of the demonstrators. Protesters outside Trump Tower in New York City began chanting, “Dump Trump,” according to our sister site Deadline. Star Trek icon George Takei, 80, took to Twitter to express his love for the sciences. “A shout out to all those today who #MarchForScience. The truth is out there. Embrace it. Cherish it. Protect it,” he wrote before adding a joke in a follow-up tweet. “Overheard: I was going to attend the #MarchForScience, but my horoscope said I shouldn’t commit to things when Mercury is in retrograde.”
HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the March For Science? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
