Earth Day: Celebs Cheer On Thousands Marching For Science In Defiance Of Trump

Hollywood rocked it out for Earth Day & the March For Science rallies across the world on Apr. 22. Chelsea Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more praised the event to prove to President Trump science matters in tweets you have to see!

Hollywood joined the March For Science in force! Celebrities took to social media to show their love for Earth Day and the protests taking place all over the world on Saturday, Apr. 22. The nonpartisan event’s goal has been to show politicians that people really do care about the sciences and to protest potential budget cuts to research programs. “The March for Science is a celebration of science,” the organizers said. “It is about the very real role that science plays in each of our lives.”

Chelsea Clinton, 37, Kerry Washington, 40, and Mark Ruffalo, 49, proudly spoke out in praise of the event. “Sending love and gratitude to everyone at the #MarchForScience today!!!!! Thank you for standing up for TRUTH,” Kerry wrote on her Twitter account. Debra Messing, 48, posted a photo from the march taking place in Washington D.C. and said, “THIS is so Beautiful #MarchForScience.” Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bindi Irwin, 18, made their voices heard on social media to remind everyone how important it is to care for the world we live.

everyone deserves clean and safe water to drink 💧 this #earthday please join me in supporting @charitywater: https://t.co/g8fC2OhTEI pic.twitter.com/Ipraiq7xyZ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 22, 2017

Sending love and gratitude to everyone at the #MarchForScience today!!!!! Thank you for standing up for TRUTH. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 22, 2017

🌏🌸🌿#EarthDay

The only way to create positive change in the world is to first find peace & balance within.

Let's protect MotherEarth together pic.twitter.com/bbyDuCFich — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) April 22, 2017

On #EarthDay, let’s take some time to get outside & appreciate the environment that connects us all: https://t.co/3GeO17ivKU pic.twitter.com/Yijvv4sVRI — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 22, 2017

Drumming up space science love with @questlove 🚀 #MarchForScience A post shared by The Planetary Society (@planetarysociety) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Thousands across the U.S. and the globe march for science in defiance of Trump https://t.co/C8HrSJjeFw # via @HuffPostPol — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 22, 2017

there’s more than one way to do #earthday, #unicef…what are you doing? A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

"There is a #MarchForScience tomorrow. Republicans have a competing march for ignorance that's going on." – @BillMaher pic.twitter.com/hK4SUY8mdL — Real Time (@RealTimers) April 22, 2017

President Donald Trump, 70, and his government policies obviously weighed heavily on the minds of the demonstrators. Protesters outside Trump Tower in New York City began chanting, “Dump Trump,” according to our sister site Deadline. Star Trek icon George Takei, 80, took to Twitter to express his love for the sciences. “A shout out to all those today who #MarchForScience. The truth is out there. Embrace it. Cherish it. Protect it,” he wrote before adding a joke in a follow-up tweet. “Overheard: I was going to attend the #MarchForScience, but my horoscope said I shouldn’t commit to things when Mercury is in retrograde.”

A shout out to all those today who #MarchForScience. The truth is out there. Embrace it. Cherish it. Protect it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 22, 2017

Overheard: I was going to attend the #MarchForScience, but my horoscope said I shouldn't commit to things when Mercury is in retrograde. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 22, 2017

As the #MarchForScience commences, sources tell me Trump has made his pick to replace Vivek Murthy as Surgeon General: Dr. Leo Spaceman. pic.twitter.com/GawcdZFsPL — Nik Dodani (@nikdodani) April 22, 2017

