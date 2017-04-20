It’s April 20th and you know that means stars are lighting up in honor of 4/20 with some hilarious posts on social media! See what weed greetings Tyga, Jessica Biel, Snoop Dogg & more have to offer this year!
Happy 4/20, folks! It’s that day of the year when people love to celebrate their favorite herb and light up. Tyga, 27, Snoop Dogg, 45, Zach Braff, 42, and Wiz Khalifa, 29, have definitely been open about their affection for weed and this year proved no different. They took to Twitter and Instagram along with celebs like Jessica Biel, 35, and Ellen DeGeneres, 59 to celebrate 4/20.
Snoop Dogg obviously had to throw up a couple of posts for 4/20. He shared some awesome Instas and included one of the iconic Bob Marley. “Make way for a positive day 🌈🌤🙏🏾☘️🍀,” he wrote. Tyga showed off what looked like a sizable plastic bag of weed in his pic. Looks like he’s got some major 4/20 plans! Jessica absolutely nailed it with her tweet that said, “Shout out to White Castle employees working OT today. Happy 420!” The fast food favorite will definitely be getting some good business today! LOL!
Click Here To See Celebs Who’ve Celebrated 4/20
Zach Braff, 42, posted a bunch of hilarious pics of himself with his Scrubs co-star and BFF Donald Faison, 42. Zach’s face got photoshopped onto a toddler riding a pug dog in one and it was beyond funny! Ellen and Seth Myers, 43, got in the 4/20 spirit with clips from their shows that will definitely make you chuckle. When Ellen referenced 4/20 and the audience cheered, she joked, “I can’t believe how many of you know what that is!” Academy Award winner Kathy Bates even joined in the fun with a promo for her Netflix show called Disjointed!
HAPPY 4/20, fellow Travelers of the Green! Don't simply "get high" today – use the herb to go deep into yourself to find out what you really wanna do with the rest of your one and only life! Then pursue that dream until it's a reality (unless that dream is to hurt others; never do that)! You can do this: you're as good as anyone else who does stuff you're interested in doing – maybe even better than those folks! But you'll never know until you try. Now, just to be clear, weed won't give you better ideas or create something that's not already in you: it just lowers your inhibitions so you can get past the insecurity and fear of failure that normally stop people from ever trying to achieve their dreams. Start today! Use this dopey weed-related holiday as the starting point to the you that you've always known you could be! Be a hero! Be a god!!! And then watch @rickandmorty – the second best way to spend your time while stoned! #KevinSmith #420 #weed #marijuana #pot #dream #art #create
HollywoodLifers, who’s 4/20 post cracked you up the most? Tell us in the comments below!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP