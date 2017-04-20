Courtesy of Instagram

It’s April 20th and you know that means stars are lighting up in honor of 4/20 with some hilarious posts on social media! See what weed greetings Tyga, Jessica Biel, Snoop Dogg & more have to offer this year!

Happy 4/20, folks! It’s that day of the year when people love to celebrate their favorite herb and light up. Tyga, 27, Snoop Dogg, 45, Zach Braff, 42, and Wiz Khalifa, 29, have definitely been open about their affection for weed and this year proved no different. They took to Twitter and Instagram along with celebs like Jessica Biel, 35, and Ellen DeGeneres, 59 to celebrate 4/20.

Snoop Dogg obviously had to throw up a couple of posts for 4/20. He shared some awesome Instas and included one of the iconic Bob Marley. “Make way for a positive day 🌈🌤🙏🏾☘️🍀,” he wrote. Tyga showed off what looked like a sizable plastic bag of weed in his pic. Looks like he’s got some major 4/20 plans! Jessica absolutely nailed it with her tweet that said, “Shout out to White Castle employees working OT today. Happy 420!” The fast food favorite will definitely be getting some good business today! LOL!

Make way for a positive day 🌈🌤🙏🏾☘️🍀 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Apr 20, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Grow house out today A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Apr 20, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

@viet.raw 420🐲🐲 A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

HAPPY 4/20! FROM #AC420 (not to be confused with #AC360) — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 20, 2017

Shout out to White Castle employees working OT today. Happy 420! — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) April 20, 2017

Zach Braff, 42, posted a bunch of hilarious pics of himself with his Scrubs co-star and BFF Donald Faison, 42. Zach’s face got photoshopped onto a toddler riding a pug dog in one and it was beyond funny! Ellen and Seth Myers, 43, got in the 4/20 spirit with clips from their shows that will definitely make you chuckle. When Ellen referenced 4/20 and the audience cheered, she joked, “I can’t believe how many of you know what that is!” Academy Award winner Kathy Bates even joined in the fun with a promo for her Netflix show called Disjointed!

Ridin round looking for the #420 party like… A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Apr 20, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

