Patriots DE Chris Long Slams Backlash For Turning Down White House Visit

Two can play this game! Chris Long went on epic rant on Feb. 16, when he addressed the backlash he’s been getting ever since he publicly turned down the Patriots’ visit to the White House with Donald Trump. You have to his incredible 13-tweet rant…
Hey, Chris Long, 31, you just slayed the Twitter game. The Patriots defensive end took to Twitter on Feb. 16 to address the harsh backlash he’s been getting from fans about opting out of the team’s invitation to the White House with President Trump, 70. The NFL star went on a 13-tweet rant, where he quoted the criticism, or as he would call it “dumb sh-t” he’s been hearing and then added his own sarcastic, but real responses.
It all started when Long responded to a fan who told him that he should “be a man” and go to the White House. His response was pretty calm…
But, that must’ve ruffled his feathers a bit, because that’s when things got serious. Long warned his followers that he was about to start the hilarious, “rapid fire” rant and gave fans the option to “mute away” if they didn’t want to read it. However, he promised it would be a “good” show, and he delivered.
And, it went like this.
This one was a personal favorite…
This one though… LOL
It only gets better…
And, it ended right here with “this gem.”
New England Patriots Hottest Hunks — PICS
The Patriots DE revealed that a part of the reason he went on his rant was to entertain us all, and it worked. “So I’ve listened to it all week,” he said in a tweet after shutting down his haters. “And it’s sparse really. Most people aren’t ridiculous. Thought y’all may enjoy that thread.” Oh Chris, you know how to make a girl laugh.
Long is one of six players who have publicly announced their decision to opt out of their Super Bowl 51 victory celebration with President Trump. On Feb. 9, Long joined Dont’a Hightower, 26, Martellus Bennett, 29, Devin McCourty, 29, LeGarrette Blount, 30 and Tom Brady, 39, when he tweeted, “Planned on skipping, hadn’t been asked. Don’t need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call.” Who knew Long was so funny. He’s definitely got a great shot at a job in social media when he’s done winning Super Bowl championships…
HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Chris’s rant? Tell us below.
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP