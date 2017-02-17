Patriots DE Chris Long Slams Backlash For Turning Down White House Visit

REX/Shutterstock

Two can play this game! Chris Long went on epic rant on Feb. 16, when he addressed the backlash he’s been getting ever since he publicly turned down the Patriots’ visit to the White House with Donald Trump. You have to his incredible 13-tweet rant…

Hey, Chris Long, 31, you just slayed the Twitter game. The Patriots defensive end took to Twitter on Feb. 16 to address the harsh backlash he’s been getting from fans about opting out of the team’s invitation to the White House with President Trump, 70. The NFL star went on a 13-tweet rant, where he quoted the criticism, or as he would call it “dumb sh-t” he’s been hearing and then added his own sarcastic, but real responses.

It all started when Long responded to a fan who told him that he should “be a man” and go to the White House. His response was pretty calm…

Sorry dude. I appreciate your support of me as a football player, but I just don't get this tweet. https://t.co/TfmK7hbEmY — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

But, that must’ve ruffled his feathers a bit, because that’s when things got serious. Long warned his followers that he was about to start the hilarious, “rapid fire” rant and gave fans the option to “mute away” if they didn’t want to read it. However, he promised it would be a “good” show, and he delivered.

Heard it all this week…if you don't want to hear about some of the dumb shit I've heard…mute away, but it's good. Rapid fire time, yeah? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

And, it went like this.

"Respect the office" Ok birther theory guy — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"Stick to football" you don't look like a state senator yourself there bud. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"I hope they cut you" I'm a free agent. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"stop being self important. I'm no longer a fan" I'm self important but you thought this was important enough to bring to my attention, eh? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

This one was a personal favorite…

"You just wanna be a cool lib" Actually I'm well aware the minute I believe something they don't, libs will hit me w this GIF pic.twitter.com/yvc9iBskvm — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You just wanna be a cool lib"

As a football player, liberals thought I was a living, breathing piece of steak before I agreed with them. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate the troops" The secondary focus of my foundation (out of two causes) is veteran support. Do your research. Also, not relatable. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate white people" You realize all humans that live in America should be concerned? Also that assumption says something about you. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate white people" Oh yeah, for sure. I despise them but I named my son (who is white) after an outlaw country singer. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

This one though… LOL

"Stop believing the media." Dude I just saw you retweet Fox News. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

It only gets better…

"You should go talk to trump if you want change" I'm skipping a photo op, not a congressional hearing. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

And, it ended right here with “this gem.”

I think that's it but check this gem out. Bye for now! pic.twitter.com/4kyxRgG4bV — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

The Patriots DE revealed that a part of the reason he went on his rant was to entertain us all, and it worked. “So I’ve listened to it all week,” he said in a tweet after shutting down his haters. “And it’s sparse really. Most people aren’t ridiculous. Thought y’all may enjoy that thread.” Oh Chris, you know how to make a girl laugh.

Long is one of six players who have publicly announced their decision to opt out of their Super Bowl 51 victory celebration with President Trump. On Feb. 9, Long joined Dont’a Hightower, 26, Martellus Bennett, 29, Devin McCourty, 29, LeGarrette Blount, 30 and Tom Brady, 39, when he tweeted, “Planned on skipping, hadn’t been asked. Don’t need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call.” Who knew Long was so funny. He’s definitely got a great shot at a job in social media when he’s done winning Super Bowl championships…

