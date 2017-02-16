J.K. Rowling, Tyler Oakley & More Stars Freak During Trump’s ‘Scary’ Press Conference

REX/Shutterstock

Good lord! Donald Trump addressed the press on Feb. 16, and the things he had to say were bizarre, out of touch, and downright ‘scary.’ Many stars like J.K. Rowling and Tyler Oakley immediately took to Twitter to share their freaked out reactions. See them here!

“Up until an hour ago, the scariest thing I’d ever watched was Psycho,” wrote J.K., totally freaked out by Donald’s talk of a “nuclear holocaust,” and how he doesn’t think his adviser Michael Flynn “did anything wrong. If anything, he did something right.”

He also insisted that his “administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,” and that he’s “not ranting and raving, I’m just telling you you’re dishonest people.” This prompted Tyler to say “at all times, it feels like we’re just moments away from trump shouting, ‘WHY IS EVERYONE BEING SO MEAN TO ME?'”

Jon Lovett, Josh Gad, George Takei and Kristin Bauer commented on how inconsistent Donald’s statements have been and how information coming out of his camp has either been conflicting or proven wrong. We can’t blame them for panicking when he says stuff like “the leaks are real, the news is fake,” and doubling down by saying “You can talk all you want about Russia — which was all a fabricated fake news … It is all fake news. It is all fake news.” He even claimed that “we had a very smooth rollout of the travel ban, we had a bad court,” despite the fact that everyone KNOWS that the refugee ban cause tons of problems for legal citizens, green card holders, and airports worldwide.

Here are some more celebrity reactions to the conference:

Up until an hour ago, the scariest thing I'd ever watched was Psycho. #TrumpPresser — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 16, 2017

at all times, it feels like we're just moments away from trump shouting, "WHY IS EVERYONE BEING SO MEAN TO ME" — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 16, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @nytimes oh so NOW u don't like the leaks? Just trying to keep up. — Kristin Bauer (@BauervanStraten) February 16, 2017

"We had a very smooth rollout of the travel ban," lied the President of the United States. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) February 16, 2017

For those keeping score:

Leaks: REAL

News: FAKE

Good polls: REAL

Bad polls: FAKE

Wikileaks: REAL

Things I say: DUNNO, SOMEONE TOLD ME — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) February 16, 2017

Not watching Trump presser but if I were just going off my twitter feed, it would appear that Danny DeVito in Cuckoo's nest is our President — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 16, 2017

For those of us revolted by Trump's petulant, sneering behavior, there are as many who see him as a champion. He's playing to them, not us. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 16, 2017

Trump brags the White House "is running like a fine-tuned machine." Huh. The only thing that's always running there these days is his mouth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 16, 2017

Just a reminder if you're watching this press conference, Trump = Republicans. He couldn't do any of this without the support of his party. — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) February 16, 2017

i'm sad because i've always loved the shrug text emoticon but it's so tainted now because it's basically trump as president ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/BTHa4UmaGK — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 16, 2017

"But if I'm speaking for my dick or my urine I have a huge deal with Russia. HUGE." https://t.co/C6aU6eUbDx — Grace Helbig (@gracehelbig) February 16, 2017

"It would be great for me if you could just try and get along with your new stepbrother, Russia." – @POTUS — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 16, 2017

You all heard him say that he has NO businesses & NO deals in Russia, Yes? You all heard that, right? #RememberThat He just screwed himself. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 16, 2017

If @jasoninthehouse won't investigate Flynn's ties to Russia, maybe I can get his boss' son to help me do it. pic.twitter.com/bmOfDDepC3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

