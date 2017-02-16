J.K. Rowling, Tyler Oakley & More Stars Freak During Trump’s ‘Scary’ Press Conference

Good lord! Donald Trump addressed the press on Feb. 16, and the things he had to say were bizarre, out of touch, and downright ‘scary.’ Many stars like J.K. Rowling and Tyler Oakley immediately took to Twitter to share their freaked out reactions. See them here!
Donald Trump, 70, sent the internet into a frenzy on Feb. 16 following his press conference that covered topics like recent leaks, Russia, and the firing of General Michael T. Flynn. That’s because stars like J.K. Rowling, Tyler Oakley and more felt that his statements to the media were delusional, misleading, or downright “scary.”
“Up until an hour ago, the scariest thing I’d ever watched was Psycho,” wrote J.K., totally freaked out by Donald’s talk of a “nuclear holocaust,” and how he doesn’t think his adviser Michael Flynn “did anything wrong. If anything, he did something right.”
He also insisted that his “administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,” and that he’s “not ranting and raving, I’m just telling you you’re dishonest people.” This prompted Tyler to say “at all times, it feels like we’re just moments away from trump shouting, ‘WHY IS EVERYONE BEING SO MEAN TO ME?'”
Jon Lovett, Josh Gad, George Takei and Kristin Bauer commented on how inconsistent Donald’s statements have been and how information coming out of his camp has either been conflicting or proven wrong. We can’t blame them for panicking when he says stuff like “the leaks are real, the news is fake,” and doubling down by saying “You can talk all you want about Russia — which was all a fabricated fake news … It is all fake news. It is all fake news.” He even claimed that “we had a very smooth rollout of the travel ban, we had a bad court,” despite the fact that everyone KNOWS that the refugee ban cause tons of problems for legal citizens, green card holders, and airports worldwide.
Here are some more celebrity reactions to the conference:
HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Donald’s speech and celebrity reactions to it? Let us know!
