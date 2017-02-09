The perfect day doesn’t exi– never mind. Curled up on the couch in front of the TV, many lucky New Yorkers are avoiding the office due to a massive snow storm. A time like this calls for reruns of ‘Flavor Of Love,’ and the Twitter memes are hilarious!
Why can’t every day be a snow day? Approximately 8 million New Yorkers are cooped up inside their cozy homes to avoid the nasty storm going on outside. With the office feeling like a distant memory, it’s a damn good thing that Flavor Of Love is having a MARATHON. If we had to define the perfect day, it would include trashy reality TV shows, hot chocolate, sweatpants, and nonstop snacking. New Yorkers are literally going nuts about the Flavor Of Love rerun episodes, so check out the best Twitter reactions!
Of course the moment that everyone’s buzzing about is when New York SPIT on Pumpkin and basically wrestled her to the ground. It was then that New York, real name Tiffany Pollard, became a star of her own, not just a woman competing for Flavor Flav‘s love. When her season ended, Tiffany was given her OWN TV series as a spin-off, I Love New York, in which a gaggle of sexy men competed for her affection. The charismatic reality star also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, The Next, and Family Therapy With Dr. Jenn.
OH! And if Tiffany wasn’t wild enough for you — remember her MOTHER?! Michelle Patterson, or as she insists, Sister Patterson, literally scared the living daylights out of Flavor Flav when her love-struck daughter introduced them. We knew from day one that Tiffany and Flavor weren’t meant to be, so thank goodness her mom stepped in, even if she went kind of batshit crazy on him right out the gate. As much as we love to hate Flavor Of Love, we can’t deny that it’s seriously addicting!
HollywoodLifers, how many of you are in New York and enjoying the crazy snow day?
